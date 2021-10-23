Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Rathnan Prapancha' Director: Dhananjay Doesn't Have Any Baggage Of An 'Actor'

Director Rohit Padaki's recent Kannada film 'Ratnnan Prapancha' released and he is all in praise for its lead actor Dhananjay.

'Rathnan Prapancha' Director: Dhananjay Doesn't Have Any Baggage Of An 'Actor'
Director Rohit Padaki

Trending

'Rathnan Prapancha' Director: Dhananjay Doesn't Have Any Baggage Of An 'Actor'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T19:44:36+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 7:44 pm

Superstar Dhananjay is garnering his praise for portraying the character of Rathnakara in the recently released Kannada film 'Rathnan Prapancha'. The film's director Rohit Padaki shares that working with the actor has been a great experience. He points out that Dhananjay doesn't come with any baggage of being an 'actor'.

The movie revolves around a humble man Rathnakara, who takes on a journey to find his roots after discovering an unpleasant truth about his life.

Padaki tells us," He is a very natural and genuine actor. You don't feel like you working with an 'actor' who has any baggage. He works on his character before he comes for the shot. He knows his characters and he knows how to deliver it. It was easy for me to direct all the cast because they are all nuanced. It was a great experience and learning. I have a huge cast and to pull off something, it was a great thing."

Actor Dhananjay while shooting for the film.

The filmmaker also feels that while the story might be set up in Karnataka, people from any part of the world can relate to it.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

"I am sitting in Bangalore and am a proper Kannadiga. I don't even understand Tamil or Telugu but I understand a film like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' which is shot extensively in UP. It's because there is a common emotion that all of us have and we connect with the story. Similarly, 'Rathnan Prapancha' might be set in some place but people in Delhi, Punjab, Kolkata, or anywhere they are can enjoy and relate," he says.

'Rathnan Prapancha' released on Amazon Prime Video on October 22. Padaki is of the opinion that digital platforms have done good for Kannada cinema.

"I feel this is the best time for us to be in because now there is a lot of good content. I have to credit Amazon because now content creators are tying up with big banners and production houses. At the end of the day OTT platforms thrive on good content. Now the challenge is to give only good content and there is no other way to survive," he says.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Bengaluru Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mehmood’s Sister, Actress Minoo Mumtaz, Dies In Toronto, Canada

Mehmood’s Sister, Actress Minoo Mumtaz, Dies In Toronto, Canada

Vignesh Shivan: 'Koozhangal' Might Tick All Boxes, Has Good Chance to Win At Oscars

Tamil Film ‘Koozhangal’ Beats ‘Sardar Udham’ And ‘Sherni’ To Become India’s Official Oscar Entry For 2022

Aditya Chopra To Make His Broadway Directorial Debut With ‘DDLJ’s Stage Adaptation

'Girgit' Actor Samar Vermani Took Inspiration From Father For His Role

Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look of 'OMG 2', Calls It An Honest Attempt

Abhimanyu Dassani: Keen To See Audience's Reaction To My First Love Story

Ratna Pathak Shah: It Is A Good Time To Be An Actor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ananya Pandey To Appear Before NCB On Monday For The Third Time

Ananya Pandey To Appear Before NCB On Monday For The Third Time

Aryan Khan Claims NCB 'Misinterpreted' WhatsApp In His Bail Petition In High Court

Aryan Khan Claims NCB 'Misinterpreted' WhatsApp In His Bail Petition In High Court

Gwyneth Paltrow Quit Alcohol To Recover Better After Covid-19

Gwyneth Paltrow Quit Alcohol To Recover Better After Covid-19

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Armaan Kohli In Drugs Case

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Armaan Kohli In Drugs Case

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

T20 World Cup: England Take Early Wickets Against West Indies

T20 World Cup: England Take Early Wickets Against West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of England vs West Indies, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Outlook Web Desk / Amit Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to the deceased police officer Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar.

Advertisement