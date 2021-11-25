Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Shooting To Enjoy AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurgaon

The actors are presently shooting for their forthcoming romantic comedy, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in the country's capital.

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Shooting To Enjoy AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurgaon
Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt take a break from shooting to enjoy AP Dhillon's concert In Gurgaon. | Instagram

Trending

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Shooting To Enjoy AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurgaon
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T17:35:25+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 5:35 pm

For Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Wednesday night was all about fantastic music and tremendous energy. The 'Gully Boy' actors were seen dancing to the songs of music sensation Amritpal Singh Dhillon, often known as AP Dhillon, at his concert in Gurgaon.

Singh and Bhatt are presently shooting for their forthcoming romantic comedy, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in the country's capital. The event seemed to have provided the stars with a much-needed reprieve from their demanding schedule.

AP Dhillon's song 'Brown Munde' has taken the Indian pop culture world by storm, to the point where Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt couldn't stop themselves from grooving at his concert.

In the videos, 'Rocky' and 'Rani' can be seen enjoying a wonderful time while seeing AP Dhillon perform on stage in front of a large crowd in Gurgaon. This isn't their first sighting in the city. The actors and filmmaker Karan Johar were recently seen walking through the streets of Delhi on their way to their separate cars. Fans shouted and hooted for the celebrities as they waved and smiled at them.

In terms of their next theatrical release, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' would be KJo's return to directing after a five-year break. In addition to the duo, veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will play significant roles in the film.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Gurgaon Music concert Indian film industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film

BLACKPINK Star Lisa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Confirms Record Label YG Entertainment

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Seal It With A Kiss In The City Of Love

Tara Sutaria Reveals How She And Ahan Shetty Shot Kissing Scenes In 'Tadap'

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Now Streaming On OTT

'Bob Biswas': Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Want Dad Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hopes To Come Crashing Down'

John Abraham Gets Emotional As He Recalls Visiting Amitabh Bachchan's Home

Aanand L Rai Opens Up On Sara Ali Khan's Age Contrast With 'Atrangi Re' Co-Stars Akshay Kumar And Dhanush

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Aarya 2' Trailer: Sushmita Sen Is Back To Fight For Her Family Once Again

'Aarya 2' Trailer: Sushmita Sen Is Back To Fight For Her Family Once Again

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

Bharti Singh's Candid Take On Her Latest YouTube Show: 'The Indian Game Show'

Bharti Singh's Candid Take On Her Latest YouTube Show: 'The Indian Game Show'

Salman Khan Shares A Family Portrait On Father Salim Khan's Birthday

Salman Khan Shares A Family Portrait On Father Salim Khan's Birthday

Read More from Outlook

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Neeraj Thakur / On November 13, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, with most news organisations reporting that the government was worried about cryptocurrencies being used to fund terror and illegal activities.

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Along with former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi and Goa Congress secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik also joined the TMC.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

Koushik Paul / India fought back to reach 258/4 in 84 overs when bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccinations but administering the second dose has proved tricky with winter setting in the mountain state.

Advertisement