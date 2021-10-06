Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Last month, Ranveer Singh shared a quirky behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film officially announcing that the shooting has finally commenced.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt started shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' last month | Source: Instagram

2021-10-06T12:11:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 12:11 pm

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have arrived in Delhi to complete the shooting of the remaining portions of their upcoming film ‘Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

“The completion of the Delhi schedule will see the film largely complete. Ranveer and Alia are expected to remain in Delhi for 20-25 days,” a source was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the report further suggests that the Delhi shooting schedule was supposed to happen first, however, it was shifted to a later date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

 
 
 
Last month, Ranveer Singh shared a quirky behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film officially announcing that the shooting has finally commenced. In the clip, Ranveer and Alia can be seen prepping on the sets with director Karan Johar.

The video gives an intimate glimpse of the excitement on the sets with everyone making decision on makeup and costumes. On the other hand, even Alia shared the same video on her social media account.

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

