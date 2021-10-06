Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have arrived in Delhi to complete the shooting of the remaining portions of their upcoming film ‘Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

“The completion of the Delhi schedule will see the film largely complete. Ranveer and Alia are expected to remain in Delhi for 20-25 days,” a source was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the report further suggests that the Delhi shooting schedule was supposed to happen first, however, it was shifted to a later date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Ranveer Singh shared a quirky behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film officially announcing that the shooting has finally commenced. In the clip, Ranveer and Alia can be seen prepping on the sets with director Karan Johar.

The video gives an intimate glimpse of the excitement on the sets with everyone making decision on makeup and costumes. On the other hand, even Alia shared the same video on her social media account.

