Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Alleged Pornography Case For A Surety Of Rs 50000

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, who has been in police custody for the past some time, was finally granted bail on the surety of Rs 50000.

Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Alleged Pornography Case For A Surety Of Rs 50000
Raj Kundra | Instagram

Trending

Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Alleged Pornography Case For A Surety Of Rs 50000
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T18:12:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 6:12 pm

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been finally granted bail. He had been in police custody for his alleged involvement in a pornography case. The bail was granted on the assurance of Rs 50000. The decision comes after he moved the court on Saturday, and claimed that he was being made a scapegoat and there was not a single piece of evidence in the supplementary charge sheet filed on him.

He was arrested on July 19. The police booked him under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. He has been in judicial custody for over 2 months now. As per the investigation agency, it has been alleged that Kundra and his associates used the app Hotshots to upload and stream content that was obscene in nature.

In the bail plea, Kundra has claimed that he is being unnecessarily dragged in the case as there is not a single iota of evidence that implicates him or ties him to anything even remotely associated with the case.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Mumbai Bollywood drugs probe Bollywood Actor Bollywood Porn Film Case porn film racket case Pornography Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Payal Ghosh Escapes 'Acid Attack' By Masked Men; Says Is In Trauma

Payal Ghosh Escapes 'Acid Attack' By Masked Men; Says Is In Trauma

Aamir Khan: I Watched The Trailer Of Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Love Story’ And Fell In Love With It

Kriti Sanon Is Sweating It All Out For ‘Ganapath’

Shah Rukh Khan Bids Farewell To Ganpati

Sonu Sood Issues Statement On Twitter After Raids By Income Tax Department

Ali Fazal Recalls The 'Fun' He Had While Shooting For Arati Kadav's Upcoming Short Film

Kate Winslet On Positive Ageism: ‘Be Who You Are’

The Popularity Of Anthologies On OTT Platforms

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal On Joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’: ‘Scared Of Host Salman Khan’

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal On Joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’: ‘Scared Of Host Salman Khan’

Thalapathy Vijay Files Court Case Against His Parents

Thalapathy Vijay Files Court Case Against His Parents

‘Soorari Pottru’, ‘Yajamana’ Win Big At SIIMA Awards 2021

‘Soorari Pottru’, ‘Yajamana’ Win Big At SIIMA Awards 2021

Emmy Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Big; Check Out The Other Winners

Emmy Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Big; Check Out The Other Winners

Read More from Outlook

How Charanjit Singh Channi Emerged As Punjab's First Dalit Chief Minister

How Charanjit Singh Channi Emerged As Punjab's First Dalit Chief Minister

Harish Manav / The game changed in the last minutes as the names for the CM and Deputy CMs changed in the last 24 hours and Charanjit Singh Channi emerged as Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

HDFC Partners With PayTM For Reviving Credit Card Business

HDFC Partners With PayTM For Reviving Credit Card Business

Outlook Business Team / RBI had instituted an eight-month ban on HDFC from issuing new credit cards in December 2020, the move is aimed at reviving the lost ground due to the ban

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations

The e-commerce retailer was responding to a report alleging a certain amount paid by Amazon in legal fees have been used to pay bribes by one or more of its legal representatives.

Advertisement