Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'

The actor was shooting for his an upcoming project on the sets and lived a dream as a fan of superstar Salman Khan fan.

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'
Actor Raghav Tiwari. | Instagram/raghavrajivtiwari

Trending

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T21:03:20+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 9:03 pm

Actor Raghav Tiwari is a self proclaimed Salman Khan-fan and when he got the chance to shoot for a project on the sets of the superstar's 2016 film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo', he was ecstatic. Known for his lead role in the show, 'Humari Wali Good News', the actor calls it an 'amazing experience'.

Sharing his experience, Tiwari tells us, "I recently shot for one of my upcoming project on the set of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. I acted as a prince in it this project that I am working on. I was really on cloud nine after experiencing such an amazing experience. The set was such a royal that I felt like being in era of King and queens. As an actor it was one of my memorable day for sure."

He adds, "I love Salman Khan and his work and to shoot in the same place where he did, was a feeling which I cannot merely express in words."

'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' was directed by Sooraj Barjatiya, who is known for helming larger-than-life family dramas. His previous blockbusters include 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' and 'Vivaah'.

Tiwari says that besides Khan, it is his dream to work with Barjatiya in a film.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

"I grown up watching  filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya movie and have always dream to work as a hero in his film. I always love the story line of his film be it family timing or romance. I really want to work with him someday. 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun!', and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' are among my favourites. I have always admire Salman Khan too. Shooting here was giving me vibes of getting blessed by them," shares the actor.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Declines The Offer By International Media To Talk about Aryan’s Detention

Shah Rukh Khan Declines The Offer By International Media To Talk about Aryan’s Detention

Mallika Sherawat Reveals A Producer Once Wanted to Heat Chapatis On Her Waist For ‘Hot Song’

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres

Sanjay Dutt Becomes The Ambassador Of Zanzibar, Details Inside!

How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

Pratik Gandhi: OTT Has Changed The Game For A Lot Of Actors Like Me

Alec Baldwin Sued By 'Rust' Crew Member Over Fatal Film Set Shooting

'Squid Game' To Return On Netflix For Season 2, Confirms Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Read More from Outlook

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Team Outlook Money / No wonder the stock market has become a perfectly gamified ecosystem for youngsters who want to learn and earn, while having fun.

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Seema Guha / The Pakistan move came soon after the NSA Ajit Doval meet on which was boycotted by Pakistan and China.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement