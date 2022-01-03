Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Prabhas-Starrer 'Radhe Shyam's Release Will Not Be Postponed, Makers Clarify

'Radhe Shyam' starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is set to release in theatres on January 14.


Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the film. | Instagram


2022-01-03T16:10:39+05:30
Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 4:10 pm

The release of Prabhas' forthcoming romance movie 'Radhe Shyam' may be postponed due to increased cases of Covid-19 infections and accompanying limitations imposed by several state governments, according to speculation.

However, the film's official sources have dismissed any rumours, stating that the picture will now be released on January 14. “As of now, there is no change in the release plans of #RadheShyam. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on 14 January. Please don’t believe rumours,” read a statement from the filmmakers to the media.

This is a major relief for the Indian film business, which was already in turmoil after the creators of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' postponed its January 7 release date without providing a new date. The creators stated that they were "forced to cancel" the release because numerous states were shutting cinemas. The news effectively ends Rajamouli's and his core cast and crew's weeks of all-India marketing, which included Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan.

Since 2018, 'Radhe Shyam' has been under production. The picture experienced several delays due to a variety of factors. However, pandemic-induced lockdowns prevented the filmmakers from finishing the film on time. The filming was barely finished in July of last year. As the release date approaches, composer SS Thaman is rumoured to be working hard to finish the re-recording.

Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan feature in the film, which is set in Europe.

Justin Prabhakaran composes the music for the South Indian languages, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cameraman. Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati co-produce Radhe Shyam with T-Series.

Prabhas Pooja Hegde Mumbai COVID 19 Movies
