Pulkit Samrat ‘Inspired’ By Body Transformations of Aamir Khan And Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is looking at his peers—actors Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar-- from the industry for inspiration, as he had to go from a six-pack-abs look in ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ to a leaner look in ‘Fukrey 3’.

“If Aamir Khan can do it at his age, then why can’t I? When it comes to body transformation, Aamir is my biggest inspiration. Lately, I have been inspired by Farhan Akhtar’s boxer avatar in Toofaan,” said Samrat after he was asked if the constant physical transformations, for different roles take a toll on him.

“For ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ I am sporting six-packs abs, but for Fukrey 3, I have to look leaner. I was to begin the shooting in February for the latter, so I had to let go of my muscles and start becoming lean. I had already begun my physical transformation, and we were just 10 days away from starting the shoot,” he added.

However, due to the second wave of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting for ‘Fukrey 3’ was postponed. The actor will soon start shooting for the pending portions of ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ for which he needs to get back to his muscular avatar.

“I am working hard towards getting the chiselled body back for which I am following a strict regime and I am posting it all on social media. Working out is like meditation for me. It helps me clear my head out, I feel as if this is an outlet to sweat out all the stress,” he said.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)