﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Proud That Awareness On Menstruation Has Evolved Into Movement: Akshay Kumar

Proud That Awareness On Menstruation Has Evolved Into Movement: Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar invited all ''Pad Heroes'' across India to join him and the Niine Movement for a nationwide running event Run4Niine on March 8

Outlook Web Bureau 19 February 2019
Proud That Awareness On Menstruation Has Evolved Into Movement: Akshay Kumar
Proud That Awareness On Menstruation Has Evolved Into Movement: Akshay Kumar
outlookindia.com
2019-02-19T15:35:41+0530

Actor Akshay Kumar, who started an open conversation on menstrual hygiene with his film "PadMan", says he is proud to see how talks have transformed into a grassroot-level movement.

The actor invited all 'Pad Heroes' across India to join him and the Niine Movement for a nationwide running event Run4Niine on March 8, which is observed as International Women's Day. "It has already been more than a year since the release of 'PadMan', and I am proud to see how it has evolved into a phenomenal grassroot-level movement," Akshay said in a statement.

He is proud to partner with the Niine Movement again to encourage an open and unashamed discussion on menstruation with fellow citizens, pad heroes, change makers and path breakers. "Each one of us that takes part in it helps to create an unstoppable force that will beat the stigma around periods," added the actor.

The initiative has been taken with the aim to set a record as India's largest nationwide run for menstrual hygiene awareness.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Akshay Kumar India Menstruation Awareness Campaign Entertainment Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Invests Rs 650 Crore In Ola
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters