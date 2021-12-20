Sudheer Babu And Director Harshavardhan M Launch Their Upcoming Film

Actor Sudheer Babu, who has a number of projects lined up, will play a challenging role in his 15th film, which will be directed by Harshavardhan M.

Narayan Das, K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will be producing the movie under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP label. The film has tentatively titled as Production No 5. It will be presented by Sonali Narang and Srishti.

Harshavardhan has prepared a novel subject in which Sudheer Babu will play a previously unseen character. The film, billed as an action entertainer was officially launched today in Hyderabad with a formal pooja ceremony.

Here is a picture from the ceremony:

Rao handed over the script to the director, besides sounding clapboard for the muhurtham shot. The regular shoot for the film begins next week onwards.



Earlier this year, Sudheer Babu made an announcement regarding this project by sharing a poster from the film. Have a look if you haven't already!

This Telugu film's title is yet to be announced.

Music composer Chaitan Bharadwaj renders soundtracks, while PG Vinda handles cinematography.

Rajeev will head the art department of the film. Names of other cast and crew members of the movie are yet to be revealed.