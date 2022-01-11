Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Producer Nikhil Dwivedi paid a surprise visit by the State Intelligence Unit of Mumbai. Here’s why!

The actor-producer was felicitated by the Mumbai Police for his contribution.

Film Producer Nikhil Dwivedi fecilitated by Mumbai Police for his contribution to the unit during the pandemic. | PR Handout

2022-01-11T21:38:55+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 9:38 pm

As a token of their appreciation, the State Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police, paid a surprise visit to actor filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi’s office in Juhu, on Monday, and felicitated Dwivedi for his outstanding and undeniable contribution towards the unit and for the help he has provided them as and when required. 

“When the State Intelligence Unit of Mumbai arrived at my office along with flowers as a token of their appreciation, I was taken aback. Being such a big governing body, they did not need to felicitate me as I was merely obliging by my duties, but their humble gesture really brought me to feel proud of all that I have done and I will continue to help them to my utmost capacity,” he says.  

The last couple of years has seen a vast change in dynamics in terms powerful and notable people aiding the Mumbai police and government bodies in their efforts to sustain the economy. One such instance of a notable personality helping the Mumbai police was none other than the ace producer Dwivedi.  

“In the past few years, the Mumbai police has been the true blue and real heroes at the frontline in the battle against Covid and the pandemic in general. Their relentless efforts are what keeps us and the city safe and it has been remarkable how they have managed to do so. I am honoured to be felicitated by such a notable governing body,” says Dwivedi.  

Being a citizen of Mumbai is not only a title that one holds but it also is the citizens duty to help as and when required by the governing body. Nikhil Dwivedi has always gone out on a limb to help the police when they have reached out to him in addition to help those who have been suffering during the times of Covid.

