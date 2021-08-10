Priyanka Chopra On Working With Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif In ‘Jee Le Zara’: Wanted To Make A Movie Helmed By An All-Female Cast

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to reveal that the idea of the upcoming film, ‘Jee Le Zara’, starring Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, came to her because she felt that “there are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

"Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers,” she wrote alongside a picture of the three actors.

Chopra further wrote that the three actors had “unanimously” agreed that they would work with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his sister Zoya Akhtar.

"Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!” she wrote further.

The 39-year-old actor ended her post, hoping that the film helps them to “break the mould”.

“It only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies,” she wrote.

Alia Bhatt too had shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote:

“2 years ago. 3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business. And now.

50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ (@aliaabhatt)

Actor Katrina Kaif had shared the same photo. " This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script , awesome director , and a road trip and a [movie emoji] and the sky’s the limit," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier in the day an announcement video was shared by Akhtar, earlier in the day, while also celebrating the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine