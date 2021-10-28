Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Prince William ‘Deeply Frustrated’ By Netflix Over Late Princess Diana’s Portrayal In ‘The Crown’

According to reports the Duke of Cambridge is wary about the makers recreating the infamous 1995 interview between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir.

Prince William is worried about The Crown's reinactment of his mother, the late Princess Diana's 1995 interview with Martiin Bashir.

2021-10-28T12:22:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 12:22 pm

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is reportedly frustrated at the “commercialization” of the “false narrative” around his late mother, Princess Diana’s life, in connection with the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’, where her infamous interview with Martin Bashir will be recreated.

The drama which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth and the royal family’s personal relationships is said to recreate the moment Diana told the BBC “there were three of us in this marriage.”

While it is claimed that BBC has refused to give Netflix permission to use the interview, an interpretation of that can be recreated.

This isn’t the first time William has opened up about the infamous interview. Back in May, William and his brother Prince Harry both released statements about the Panorama interview. For the uninititated, in May, the interviewer Bashir along with BBC were found “guilty of deceit” following a six-month investigation and after multiple complaints from Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, claiming the people’s princess was tricked into participating in the bombshell 1995 interview with Bashir with the use of forged documents. After the investigation was complete, William claimed that Bashir had “let my mother down.”

In his statement, the Duke of Cambridge had said, “It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative that, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others.”

“This settled narrative now needs to be addressed by the BBC and anyone else who has written or intends to write about these events. In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too,” he added.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla

