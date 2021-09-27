Pratik Gandhi's 'Bhavai' Will Now Release In Theatres On Oct 22

Following the recent announcement by the Maharashtra Government to reopen cinema halls in the state has come as a sigh of relief for the producers and exhibitors, due and the upcoming film ‘Bhavai’ which was earlier scheduled to release on 1st October has now been postponed to 22nd October.

“We are a renowned and law-abiding production house and are interested in creating and showcasing good cinema for the audience and our stakeholders, we have never flouted any rules or guidelines. We have submitted all the required statements/documents/replies to the board. Our movie has also been given a ‘U’ censor certificate under the name of “Bhavai” on 12-11-2020. We have sought advice from out legal advisor's too and in complete compliance with the law, we would like to go ahead and proceed with the release of our film on the new release date, 22nd October,” film’s director and producer, Hardik Gajjar said in a statement.

The movie stars ‘Scam: 1992’ fame actor Pratik Gandhi as Raja Ram Joshi and South superstar Aindrita Ray as Rani as lead characters. The movie narrative revolves around the love tale of two actors working in a drama company and how their reel life affects their real-life off stage.

Elated about the reopening of theatres, filmmaker Jayantilal Gada said, “We welcome the decision given by the Maharashtra Government and Shri Uddhav Thackeray. Theatres are the soul/spirit of the Entertainment business and the mode of income for thousands of families in Maharashtra. We are extremely delighted with this decision and therefore have decided to postpone the release of our movie ‘Bhavai’ to 22nd of October”.