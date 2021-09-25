Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi: In the pre ‘Scam’ era, I Could Go Out To Buy Vegetables, But Not Anymore

Pratik Gandhi: Before ‘Scam’, I Could Go Out To Buy Vegetables, But Not Anymore.

Pratik Gandhi: In the pre ‘Scam’ era, I Could Go Out To Buy Vegetables, But Not Anymore
Pratik Gandhi will be making his Bollywood debut with 'Bhavani'

Trending

Pratik Gandhi: In the pre ‘Scam’ era, I Could Go Out To Buy Vegetables, But Not Anymore
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T13:21:04+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 1:21 pm

Actor Pratik Gandhi’s life changed last year, after his break through performance in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam: 1992’, in which he played the tole of the late stock broker, Harshad Mehta. So much so, that Pratik, himself divided his career as “Pre Scam and Post Scam eras”.

“Pre ‘Scam’ era, I could go out with my daughter in the evening and just go out for a walk, or do things like buying vegetables or other things for the home. But now, in the post ‘Scam’ era, if I have to do something like that, I have to think about it many times now,” he laughs.

But jokes apart, Gandhi, acknowledges that the web series, has made the audiences put “more faith” in him as an actor. “Even the makers now trust me and know that I can do the job. I had no clue that this will ever happen. This is a dream for any actor,” explains Prateek, all set to make his Bollywood debut now, with the film ‘Bhavai’, which releases on October 1.

Just like ‘Scam: 1992’, Pratik’s process to prepare for the role was simple. “Building an emotional arc for the character, so that the audience don’t get the feeling of a jerk in between different scenes,” he says.

The simple process, Pratik points out, however took a lot of time before he could get to a place where he could “present my character in different ways for the maker”. Much of that credit goes to his work as a theatre actor.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

“I owe my entire to theatre. Simply because, I got so many chances to practice. Playing the same character for days, I could understand and practice on how to build that emotional arc. It has taken years to be able to do that process in a matter of five minutes now," he says. 

"Everytime I read a script now, I am able to imagine my character in multiple ways, which I present to the director or the writer, and we take it on from there,” he signs off.

Tags

Samarth Goyal Pratik Gandhi Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Ihana Dhillon Is Recuperating Well Post Her Massive Accident; Would Resume Shooting Soon

Ihana Dhillon Is Recuperating Well Post Her Massive Accident; Would Resume Shooting Soon

Kriti Sanon Is On A Signing Spree For Brands

FIR Filed Against Kapil Sharma; Case Registered Under The IT Act And Excise Act

Jason Derulo Announces Separation From Girlfriend Jena Frumes

Daniel Craig Jokes He Will Be 'Incredibly Bitter' When He Gets Replaced As James Bond

Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat aKa ShaRa Make Their Romance Instagram Official!

Amitabh Bachchan Requested To Withdraw Himself From Pan Masala Ad Campaign

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Art & Entertainment

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Read More from Outlook

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

PTI / Three-time winners CSK endured their worst outing last season, a far cry from the manner in which they are dominating in this IPL edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement