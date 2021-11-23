Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve

"However, it is too early to see what shape and form this will take with regard to OTT. As the OTT space evolves, there should be constant discussions on this," said lyricist-writer and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve
Prasoon Joshi | Instagram

Trending

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T23:59:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:59 pm

Calling for accountability in the OTT space, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi says public sentiment should be respected if “you want the public to watch your work and content”.

The censor board chief also described OTT (over the top) services as an emerging medium and called for constant discussions.

"OTT is an emerging medium and we don't know how entertainment happening through the internet will evolve. I believe that here as well, there is a share of voice and a share of wallet. When you seek to profit from the public, then you will also get their share of voice.
"If you want the public to watch your work and content, you will have to respect their sentiments as well. This cannot be a one-way road," Joshi told PTI on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Several OTT players have faced criticism for their content. In some cases, such as the controversy over certain scenes in Ali Abbas Zafar's series 'Tandav', there have been multiple FIRs and controversies with right-wing groups accusing the makers of hurting "Hindu sentiments". Asked about calls for censoring content on streaming shows, Joshi said there should be accountability in everything.

"However, it is too early to see what shape and form this will take with regard to OTT. As the OTT space evolves, there should be constant discussions on this," the lyricist-writer said.
Joshi, who took over as head of the CBFC in August 2017, has had a relatively controversy-free stint as censor board chief and credits this to his belief in discussing things through.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

"An artist does not create art to hurt anybody's sentiments. An artist's reason in creating art is to express his feelings and sentiments. He tries to present his emotions on various issues, whether societal or personal, through his work."

"If someone believes their views and sentiments are not being aptly communicated to the people, then I discuss these things with them. I believe in consultations and discussions so that an appropriate solution can be reached. There is nothing productive that comes out of controversies," he said.

Joshi is set to receive the Indian Personality of the Year award at the festival’s closing ceremony on November 28.

Joshi, who has given lyrics for hit songs for movies such as 'Hum Tum', 'Black', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Taare Zameen Par' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', said the award validates him as a creative person.

"I will be lying if I say that I don't feel happy to receive the award. You feel happy when you see your work reaching people.

"But when people who understand your art and even they applaud for you, then it validates you and makes you feel that you're doing something right. That's how I feel right now," he added.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Prasoon Joshi Panaji India OTT Platforms Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Jersey' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays Struggling Ex-Cricketer, Confused Between The Game And Family

'Jersey' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays Struggling Ex-Cricketer, Confused Between The Game And Family

Kannada Film 'RangiTaranga' To Be Remade In Hindi By Komal Unawnay

Ritu Varma On Her Idea Of Romance: Small, Thoughtful Gestures Make Me Happy

Rubina Dilaik Isn’t Alone! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurana Were Also Fat-Shamed Recently

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares First Look From The Film

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Vir Das Opens Up On The 'Two Indias' Monologue, Censorship, And His Emmy Nomination

Vir Das Opens Up On The 'Two Indias' Monologue, Censorship, And His Emmy Nomination

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

Jayanta Oinam / BCCI's catering and menu document has one section: 'IMPORTANT - NO PORK AND BEEF whatsoever in any form and variety; all meat items must be HALAL.'

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement