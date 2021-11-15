Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
INTERVIEW

Pavan Malhotra: Sex Scenes Aren’t The Issue As It’s A Part Of Life, But Introducing It Unnecessarily Is!

Actor Pavan Malhotra speaks to Outlook about the return of the common man in the new-age OTT world where he has already done shows like ‘Tabbar’ and ‘Grahan’.

Pavan Malhotra: Sex Scenes Aren’t The Issue As It’s A Part Of Life, But Introducing It Unnecessarily Is!
Pavan Malhotra | instagram.com/pavanrajmalhotra

Trending

Pavan Malhotra: Sex Scenes Aren’t The Issue As It’s A Part Of Life, But Introducing It Unnecessarily Is!
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T22:58:52+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur INTERVIEWS

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 10:58 pm

Actor Pavan Malhotra has been in the film industry for a really long time. From films to TV to OTT – he has done it all and tasted massive success on every platform. His two recent OTT shows ‘Tabbar’ and ‘Grahan’ have been received really well by everyone.

Talking to Outlook, Malhotra opens up about the digital platforms and the return of the common man in today’s stories. Excerpts from the chat:

You are doing back-to-back shows on OTT. ‘Tabbar’ is like your second OTT show just this year. Are you enjoying the digital medium?

I have really enjoyed the two OTT shows that I have done till now. ‘Grahan’ is absolutely different from what ‘Tabbar’ is. The only common thing is that I am playing the role of a Sardar in both but they are also two completely different people. These are two different stories and luckily we had a very good script and the producer was also very good. The director is also very good and I have already done a film for him. The cast and crew of the show were perfect, everybody performed so well. Everything just fell in place. The audience feedback is also very overwhelming.

Do you think with OTT, actors who were probably not getting enough work in films are finally getting their due?

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Yes, of course. This platform is just like another window opening for struggling actors. Earlier, there were only films, then came the TV serials. People had said back then that with the introduction of TV serials, people will stop watching films. But then nothing of that sort will ever happen because movies will have their own place and so will the TV serials. I think the OTT platforms are a middle ground between the movie and the TV serials world. Making 8-9 episodes on OTT is almost like making 3-4 films. Films have their own charm. Watching a movie in a theatre in a big hall, the big screen is altogether a different experience. Watching OTT shows has its own benefits like you don’t have to watch the whole thing altogether. You can watch it at your own pace. So, if the shows are holding the attention of the audience that means we have done the job right.

Is the common man coming back as the hero once again in this digital medium?

Eventually yes. Previously people used to come to digital platforms thinking that it doesn’t have any censorship. Just like earlier when people had objections with the sex scenes; you know introducing sex scenes is not at all the issue because it is a part of life, but introducing it unnecessarily just like songs is a bit problematic. Eventually, people will start telling stories. Eventually, in the cinemas, people will start telling stories because they are being introduced to world cinema now (due to OTT) and they are really enjoying it. In Hollywood movies, even if the movies are of just 2.5 hours but everything about them is very complete and memorable.

Is there anything from the show ‘Tabbar’ that you will always remember?

I feel ‘Tabbar’ will just be like one of the other memorable films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Black Friday’. I will always remember ‘Grahan’ also. God has been really kind to me that I have received such good projects. You can only do it when you get the chance to do it and for that, somebody has to show faith in me that I am capable of playing such good characters.

Tags

Prateek Sur Pavan Malhotra Mumbai Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Art & Entertainment Interviews
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Director Neeraj Pandey: Patriotism Is Not The Agenda, These Are Stories About People

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Director Neeraj Pandey: Patriotism Is Not The Agenda, These Are Stories About People

Now Playing: All Songs About Taylor Swift's Exes Ft. Jake Gyllenhaal And Joe Jonas

Lucky Ali On Rumours Of Him Joining TMC In Goa: I Am Not A Politician

5 Bollywood Celebrities With Exceptional Academic Prowess

YouTuber Gauravzone Arrested For Shooting Video At Secluded Holy Place In Vrindavan

Remembering Sukumar Ray: The Children’s Favourite Whom Grown-Ups Discover Differently

Children’s Day: Two Poems To Revisit Old Fables

Ritu Varma: Have Grown Up Watching More Hindi Films Than South Movies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Khan Kingdom Under Siege, Aamir, Salman And Shah Rukh Must Reinvent To Hold The Fort

Khan Kingdom Under Siege, Aamir, Salman And Shah Rukh Must Reinvent To Hold The Fort

CINE-MAA & PAA: Ruminations Of A Film Buff

CINE-MAA & PAA: Ruminations Of A Film Buff

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Didn’t Stop Shooting Despite Getting To Know Of His Sister’s Death

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Didn’t Stop Shooting Despite Getting To Know Of His Sister’s Death

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Performance And The Taut Storyline Keeps You Hooked

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Performance And The Taut Storyline Keeps You Hooked

Read More from Outlook

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Naseer Ganai / Enter Chinar garden at Dal Lake in Srinagar. At one side of the garden, children were playing cricket on fallen Chinar leaves.

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Seema Guha / People living in villages along Arunachal’s border with China are leaving their homes and moving out of ancestral land for lack of basic facilities.

Dravid Will Bring Culture Of 'Putting Team Ahead': KL Rahul

Dravid Will Bring Culture Of 'Putting Team Ahead': KL Rahul

Jayanta Oinam / The home series against New Zealand marks the start of Rahul Dravid-era for Indian cricket. India will play three T20Is and two Test matches.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list:

Advertisement