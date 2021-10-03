Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Not Going Right Now, But Never Say Never': Raqesh Bapat On Entering 'Bigg Boss 15'

Actor Raqesh Bapat, in a recent interview revealed that he wont be joining 'Bigg Boss 15', in the the near future.

'Not Going Right Now, But Never Say Never': Raqesh Bapat On Entering 'Bigg Boss 15'
Raqesh Bapat is not entering 'Bigg Boss 15' | Source: Instagram

Trending

'Not Going Right Now, But Never Say Never': Raqesh Bapat On Entering 'Bigg Boss 15'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T10:49:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 10:49 am

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Raqesh Bapat has tuled out entering ‘Bigg Boss 15’, in the future. The 43-year-old, feels he has too many “commitments” , which is probably why he doesn’t forsee a return to the 'Bigg Boss' house.

“I don’t think I would come again as of now. Yes, it is tempting but there are a lot of other things that are waiting for me in the pipeline. I have had my taste of the house. I’m happy that it was for six weeks and I could understand how it functioned. I’m really grateful for a platform like 'Bigg Boss' as it gave me a lot of good things in life and taught me a lot but right now I’m not going. But never say never,” he said in an interview with News 18.

Recently, the actor confirmed his relationship with actress Shamita Shetty whom he met on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Bapat opened up about why he wasn’t sure about expressing his feelings to her during the show, and explained he felt more at ease, after the show was over.

“I always told her that we should know each other in the real world also. Because there are a lot of things that you want to share and speak about but you can’t do that on camera or that kind of a platform. Shamita and I have spent time together after the show and I like her in the real world as well. I didn’t have a doubt about that anyway and she felt the same way. I must say it’s a beautiful bond. She is a very caring person. We have a long way to go and I’m glad that we met on this show, that’s something good 'Bigg Boss' did for us," Raqesh said.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Raqesh Bapat Shamita Shetty Mumbai Bigg Boss TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Sita, Radhika & Draupadi- Interpretation Of The Leading Female Mythological Characters Through The Eyes Of Artist Nibedita Sen

From Accentuating Sexuality To Questioning Hierarchy, Mithu Sen's Works Of Art Explore Multiple Domains

Meet Sidhesh Gautam: The Artist Whose Work Looks Beyond Superficial Beauty And Makes The Beholders' Mind Work

Shweta Tiwari Wins Custody Of Her Son; Hopes ‘Harassment’ From Ex-Hubby Abhinav Kohli Will Now Stop

Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Indian Female Actress To Receive 10 Years UAE Golden Visa

Salman Khan Opens The Gates To The Jungle In ‘Bigg Boss’ With Ranveer Singh

It’s Official: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya 'Part Ways As Husband And Wife'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Khadi: The Fabric Of The Future

Khadi: The Fabric Of The Future

Vishal Vashishtha To Get Married To His Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa On November 14

Vishal Vashishtha To Get Married To His Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa On November 14

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?

Read More from Outlook

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches.

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Outlook Web Desk / Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had lost the assembly elections from Nandigram earlier this year, is up against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Earth observation (EO) entails measuring the Earth’s natural and man-made environments to assess their status and track changes.

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Associated Press / Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night.

Advertisement