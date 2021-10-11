No Bail For Aryan Khan Today, Court Defers Hearing To Wednesday

A Mumbai court has postponed the hearing for bail application filed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, after the NCB asked for more time. The hearing will now take place on Wednesday (October 13) instead of today.

Aryan Khan has been held at the Arthur Road jail, Mumbai, in the ongoing drug case. He, along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha were amongst the nine who were arrested from the cruise where drugs were found.

According to a report in NDTV, Amit Desai, who is arguing Aryan Khan's case said, "The offence involves only a one-year sentence. For this child, seven days is not suitable."

This is the third time, that Aryan Khan's efforts to get a bail have gone in vain.

Aryan Khan and others were detained for interrogation during a narcotics search on a Goa-bound cruise ship and has subsequently been imprisoned for alleged drug ties.

While NCB has earlier said that Aryan Khan need to be in custody to avoid getting any hinderance in the court of investigation, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde has argued that nothing in the cruise raid has been found of the 23-year-old and he cannot be clubbed with the others arrested.