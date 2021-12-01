Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Nikita Dutta Opens Up About Bikers Snatching Her Phone, Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

The 'Kabir Singh' and 'The Big Bull' actress, Nikita Dutta revealed on Instagram that her phone was snatched when she walking on a street in Bandra, Mumbai.

Nikita Dutta Takes To Instagram To Open Up After Two Bikers Snatched Her Phone, Abhishek Bachchan Reacts | Instagram/@nikifying

2021-12-01T14:10:02+05:30
Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 2:10 pm

Nikita Dutta, who starred in the film 'The Big Bull' earlier this year, described a 'torrid' experience with two phone snatchers. The actor took to Instagram to tell that she was walking along a street in Bandra when her phone was seized by men on a bike.

The actress recounted the experience and gave away details, as seen in the post.

Friends in the profession showed their love and support for the actor. "Take care," Abhishek Bachchan wrote in the comments section. "Oh gosh.. hope you're okay!" wrote singer Shirley Setia.

Dutta is well-known for her appearances on television and in films. She has appeared in shows such as 'Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si' and 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' on television. 'Gold', 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', and 'Maska' are just a few of the films in which she has appeared.

Abhishek Bachchan Mumbai Theft/Robbery Bollywood Art & Entertainment
