Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Nikhil Dwivedi Bags Rights To Produce Biopic On Rajesh Khanna

Word is that, Farah Khan will direct the film based on Gautam Chintamani’s bestseller, Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna.

Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi and cover of the book 'Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna' | Instagram

2021-12-28T14:59:20+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 2:59 pm

It’s only apt that on the eve of Rajesh Khanna’s 79th Birth Anniversary (29th December) a movie on India’s most iconic star, for whom the term ‘Superstar’ was originally coined, is announced. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the rights of Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna, which has topped the bestseller lists previously.

Nikhil Dwivedi says, “Yes, I’ve acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star, and I’m in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That’s all I can say for now. As and when any major development happens, I’ll be happy to share because I’m really very excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna’s story to the big screen.”

The kind of mass adulation Rajesh Khanna evoked was evident from the fantail he received by the truckloads, something which had not been seen before nor has been seen ever since. Such was the craze about him that female fans wrote letters in blood to him, married his photographs, and went into mourning when he tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia (in March 1973).

While ace director Farah Khan is said to direct the film, which she will script along with Gautam Chintamani, what everyone is waiting with bated breath to know is who will play the role. Commenting about it, Farah Khan says, "Yes I have read Gautam's book and it's very fascinating. It's definitely an exciting story. We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more".

The late actor, who made his debut with 'Aakhri Khat' (1966), under the aegis of Chetan Anand, had a never-seen-before meteoric rise, and alas, a fall that was just as speedy. And of course, not to forget, his recovery was equally dramatic too.

Born Jatin Khanna, and affectionately called Kaka by his industry friends, was quite a complex personality, and unfortunately, misunderstood by many. However, those who were close to him and benefitted by his largesse, swear by his large-heartedness. This and many other facets of the actor showcased in Gautam Chintamani’s book will be brought to screen in the Nikhil Dwivedi-produced biopic, which will also be a tribute to India’s original superstar.

