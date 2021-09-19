Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Her Second Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Neha Dhuipa, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Angad Bedi, has said that she hasn’t found being pregnant for the second “easier” as compared her first pregnancy

“I’m not looking up online as much because I know what to expect. They say second pregnancy is easier. But that’s not been the case with me,” Neha Dhupia said in an interview.

“I have had an extreme amount of morning sickness. If there’s a day, I wake up without morning sickness, I am just like is there something wrong because morning sickness makes me feel like, ‘okay I’m pregnant’,” she added.

The actress has kept her fans updated throughout her journey. Recently, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share pictures from her surprise baby shower. In her upcoming project, 'A Thursday’, will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop.

The actress added: “Anytime, I am in my third trimester, so which means you should always have your bags packed. You should always be ready mentally. Physically, you’re never ready enough.”

(Inputs From Pinkvilla)