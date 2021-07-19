July 19, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  'Thank You, God': Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy

'Thank You, God': Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a private ceremony in May 2018.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:37 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Thank You, God': Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Instagram- @angadbedi
'Thank You, God': Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy
outlookindia.com
2021-07-19T12:37:17+05:30
Also read

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their second child's birth on Monday.

The couple, who welcomed a daughter, Mehr, in 2018, announced the news on their individual social media profiles.

The couple also shared a family photo with their daughter.

"Took us two days to come with a caption... The best one we could think of was... Thank you, God," Dhupia, 40, wrote.

 


Sharing the same picture Bedi wrote, "New Home production coming soon...Waheguru mehr kare."

The couple had tied the knot in May 2018 in a private ceremony.

Bedi, 38, was last seen in 2020 drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl while Dhupia was featured in 2018 Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mrunal Thakur On Farhan Akhtar's ‘Toofan’: It's A Powerful Love Story

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi Mumbai Pregnancy Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos