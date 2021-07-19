'Thank You, God': Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their second child's birth on Monday.

The couple, who welcomed a daughter, Mehr, in 2018, announced the news on their individual social media profiles.

The couple also shared a family photo with their daughter.

"Took us two days to come with a caption... The best one we could think of was... Thank you, God," Dhupia, 40, wrote.

Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§¿ @Imangadbedi @BediMehr #WaheguruMehrKare pic.twitter.com/j64Q0oCwIy — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 19, 2021



Sharing the same picture Bedi wrote, "New Home production coming soon...Waheguru mehr kare."

The couple had tied the knot in May 2018 in a private ceremony.

Bedi, 38, was last seen in 2020 drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl while Dhupia was featured in 2018 Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela.

(With inputs from PTI)

