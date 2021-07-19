'Thank You, God': Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy

Also read
Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their second child's birth on Monday.
The couple, who welcomed a daughter, Mehr, in 2018, announced the news on their individual social media profiles.
The couple also shared a family photo with their daughter.
"Took us two days to come with a caption... The best one we could think of was... Thank you, God," Dhupia, 40, wrote.
Sharing the same picture Bedi wrote, "New Home production coming soon...Waheguru mehr kare."
The couple had tied the knot in May 2018 in a private ceremony.
Bedi, 38, was last seen in 2020 drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl while Dhupia was featured in 2018 Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela.
(With inputs from PTI)
