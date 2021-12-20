'Shyam Singha Roy', actor Nani's highly anticipated film directed Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a large scale by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments, will be released in theatres on December 24th. The Malayalam trailer for the film was unveiled today at the Royal Event in Kochi by the film's creators.

The trailer gave a glimpse into the world of Shayam Singh Roy and Vasu. It begins on a lighthearted note, with Nani as Vasu attempting to make his first film as a director. He quits his software job to pursue a career in filmmaking. Actress Krithi Shetty has been cast as the female lead. The second half of the trailer is diametrically opposed to the first.

We see 'Shyam Singha Roy,' a popular writer in Bengal in the 1960s. This man is madly in love with actress Sai Pallavi Pallavi's character.

Nani essays the role of Shyam Singha Roy. Actors Rahul Ravindran and actress Madonna Sebastian are also seen in the trailer.

Sanu John Varghese is the film's cinematographer, while music composer Mickey J Meyer beautifies the visuals with his background score. Both together created different environment for Kolkata episodes. The edits are carried out by Navin Nooli.

The film that has original story by curated by Satyadev Janga. Kruti Mahesh and Yash master choreographed songs of the film.

Actors Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in the film.

'Shyam Singha Roy' will release in the following languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24 in theatres.