Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Fans of Tollywood actor Nani have expressed their disapproval over him not starring in the Hindi remake of National award-winning Telugu film 'Jersey'. Instead, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be headlining the remake.

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'
Actor Nani. | Instagram/@nameisnani

Trending

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T23:09:48+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 11:09 pm

While many of his fans are divided on whether Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be able to pull off Nani's character in the Hindi remake, the latter believes Kapoor can take his film's story to Hindi audience in a better way.

In an interview with Outlook, Nani talks about his plans for Bollywood and why being an actor in Hindi cinema is currently not his priority.


"For now I am concentrating on getting my stories there (in Bollywood). What I really want is the story to reach out to a lot of audience. If I only do a 'Jersey' in Hindi, I think I am not there yet. I think a Shahid Kapoor kind of an actor, a star from Hindi, can take it to the Hindi audience better and I feel very proud when my story is watched by everyone," Nani tells us.
 
The actor adds, "I am very comfortable in my shows here in Telugu and I am very proud that our films are being remade in Hindi. So, for now I am just concentrating on getting great content out which inspires others to remake it. Definitely in future, some scripts which I feel will be great for me to enter Hindi cinema, I will definitely give it a try."

Nani started his career as an actor is 2008 film 'Ashtha Chamma' and later went on to do National award-winning film 'Eega' (dubbed in Hindi as 'Makkhi'), 'Middle Class Abbai', 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy', 'Tuck Jagadish' and his recent film 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

The actor's Telugu film 'Tuck Jagadish' released digitally earlier this year to the dismay of many Telugu distributors and producers. However, now, with theatres open in Telangana, things are slowly getting back to normal.

While everyone continues to be cautious due to the ongoing pandemic, Nani is confident that one the pandemic ends completely, the business of cinema will thrive back with double the enthusiasm.

"Nothing matches the magic of cinema, especially in our country. We all love cinema so much and nothing comes close to it because a collective experience is the best way to watch a film and the way you are able to enjoy that experience, you will never be able to come close to that by watching it at home. Yes, there has been a pandemic and difficult times but whenever there is a break for anything, it comes back with double force," the actor says with conviction in his voice.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Further explaining his theory, he says, "When something stops people from going to theatres because of some external reasons, when you let them, they come back with double force because they miss the experience. So, tomorrow, when someday, hopefully soon, when the pandemic ends completely, things will have to get back to normal at some point. The day that happens, you will see double the influx."

 
He adds, "Now I know, a lot of people even within my circle, a lot of them have not watched films in theatres when they were open and things were normal. Now, they are craving to go to theatres because they now realise what they have been missing. In a way, all this will end in a positive outcome."
 
 
 
 

Tags

Yashika Mathur Shahid Kapoor Nani (actor) Mumbai India Telugu Film Film Actor Entertainment Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

‘Felt Duty-Bound To My Nation!’, Ranveer Singh On Playing Kapil Dev In '83'

Year-Ender 2021: Lara Dutta To Aayush Sharma To Kangana Ranaut – Transformations That Blew Our Minds

Kiran Mehra: Rekha Remained In My Husband Vinod Mehra's Life Till The End

‘Sholay’ And 'Seeta Aur Geeta’ Fame Mushtaq Merchant Dies At 67

Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerizes With Her Airport Look After Her Visit To The Tirumala Shrine

Salman Khan Is All In Smiles As He Cuts Birthday Cake With Niece Ayat

Watch: Fans Shower Shehnaaz Gill With Love As She Dances To The Foot-Tapping Track, 'Zingaat'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Reveals That He Was Bitten Thrice By The Snake

Salman Khan Reveals That He Was Bitten Thrice By The Snake

Katrina Kaif Pens Down An Emotive Note For Salman Khan's Birthday

Katrina Kaif Pens Down An Emotive Note For Salman Khan's Birthday

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Twinning Look Gives Relationship Goals To Fans

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Twinning Look Gives Relationship Goals To Fans

Salman Khan Confirms His Upcoming Comic Caper 'No Entry 2' With Anees Bazmee

Salman Khan Confirms His Upcoming Comic Caper 'No Entry 2' With Anees Bazmee

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Outlook Web Desk / Why did the government freeze the accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity? A string of allegations and counter allegations have flooded Twitter. Here's what we know so far.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement