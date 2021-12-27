Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'
Fans of Tollywood actor Nani have expressed their disapproval over him not starring in the Hindi remake of National award-winning Telugu film 'Jersey'. Instead, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be headlining the remake.
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 11:09 pm
While many of his fans are divided on whether Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be able to pull off Nani's character in the Hindi remake, the latter believes Kapoor can take his film's story to Hindi audience in a better way.
In an interview with Outlook, Nani talks about his plans for Bollywood and why being an actor in Hindi cinema is currently not his priority.
"For now I am concentrating on getting my stories there (in Bollywood). What I really want is the story to reach out to a lot of audience. If I only do a 'Jersey' in Hindi, I think I am not there yet. I think a Shahid Kapoor kind of an actor, a star from Hindi, can take it to the Hindi audience better and I feel very proud when my story is watched by everyone," Nani tells us.
The actor adds, "I am very comfortable in my shows here in Telugu and I am very proud that our films are being remade in Hindi. So, for now I am just concentrating on getting great content out which inspires others to remake it. Definitely in future, some scripts which I feel will be great for me to enter Hindi cinema, I will definitely give it a try."
Nani started his career as an actor is 2008 film 'Ashtha Chamma' and later went on to do National award-winning film 'Eega' (dubbed in Hindi as 'Makkhi'), 'Middle Class Abbai', 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy', 'Tuck Jagadish' and his recent film 'Shyam Singha Roy'.
The actor's Telugu film 'Tuck Jagadish' released digitally earlier this year to the dismay of many Telugu distributors and producers. However, now, with theatres open in Telangana, things are slowly getting back to normal.
While everyone continues to be cautious due to the ongoing pandemic, Nani is confident that one the pandemic ends completely, the business of cinema will thrive back with double the enthusiasm.
"Nothing matches the magic of cinema, especially in our country. We all love cinema so much and nothing comes close to it because a collective experience is the best way to watch a film and the way you are able to enjoy that experience, you will never be able to come close to that by watching it at home. Yes, there has been a pandemic and difficult times but whenever there is a break for anything, it comes back with double force," the actor says with conviction in his voice.
Further explaining his theory, he says, "When something stops people from going to theatres because of some external reasons, when you let them, they come back with double force because they miss the experience. So, tomorrow, when someday, hopefully soon, when the pandemic ends completely, things will have to get back to normal at some point. The day that happens, you will see double the influx."
He adds, "Now I know, a lot of people even within my circle, a lot of them have not watched films in theatres when they were open and things were normal. Now, they are craving to go to theatres because they now realise what they have been missing. In a way, all this will end in a positive outcome."
Outlook Web Desk /
Why did the government freeze the accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity? A string of allegations and counter allegations have flooded Twitter. Here's what we know so far.