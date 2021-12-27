2021-12-27T22:57:28+05:30 Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey' outlookindia.com 2021-12-27T23:09:48+05:30

While many of his fans are divided on whether Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be able to pull off Nani's character in the Hindi remake, the latter believes Kapoor can take his film's story to Hindi audience in a better way. In an interview with Outlook, Nani talks about his plans for Bollywood and why being an actor in Hindi cinema is currently not his priority.



"For now I am concentrating on getting my stories there (in Bollywood). What I really want is the story to reach out to a lot of audience. If I only do a 'Jersey' in Hindi, I think I am not there yet. I think a Shahid Kapoor kind of an actor, a star from Hindi, can take it to the Hindi audience better and I feel very proud when my story is watched by everyone," Nani tells us.

The actor adds, "I am very comfortable in my shows here in Telugu and I am very proud that our films are being remade in Hindi. So, for now I am just concentrating on getting great content out which inspires others to remake it. Definitely in future, some scripts which I feel will be great for me to enter Hindi cinema, I will definitely give it a try."