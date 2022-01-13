Naga Chaitanya On His Divorce With Samantha Prabhu: If She Is Happy Then I Am Happy

Actor Naga Chaitanya has opened up about his divorce with ex-wife and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu by saying that ‘if she is happy, then I’m happy.’

As reported by Hindustan Times, during a media interaction for promotions of his film ‘Bangarraju’, the actor said, “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation.”

In December in an interview with Filmfare, Prabhu too spoke about her divorce, she said, "I still have to live my life'. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was.”

The ex-couple issued a statement on October 2 announcing the news of their separation on social media, the post read “After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

On the work front,Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Bangarraju’. He will also be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which starrs Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. As for Prabhu, the actress was last seen in actor Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa The Rise’. She featured in the song, ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’.