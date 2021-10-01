Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Actress Mouni Roy might soon be getting married to her longtime rumoured boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. As per reports, the wedding will be a lavish destination wedding in January next year.

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy
Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar | Instagram

Trending

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T18:30:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 6:30 pm

Mouni Roy, a popular television and film actress, is making news again, but not for any of her social media postings or videos. The ‘Naagin’ actress is now in the spotlight due to her personal life. There has been speculation that Roy is dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for quite some time now. According to a story on India Today, the actress' cousin has revealed details about her upcoming wedding of Roy and Nambiar.

According to India Today, Roy's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar stated to a local newspaper in Cooch Behar that Roy will marry in January 2022. He further stated that the lavish wedding will take place in either Dubai or Italy.

Because Roy is from Cooch Behar, the pair will have separate celebrations for family members there as well.

For the unversed, Suraj Nambiar, according to sources, is a businessman and banker located in Dubai. Fans are still waiting for the actress to make the wedding or their relationship status public since there has been no formal confirmation.

According to reports, Roy rang in the New Year of 2021 in Dubai with Nambiar and his fam-jam. He is from Bangalore and attended Stanford University, where he studied investment science and international management.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mouni Roy Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Marriage Weddings Celebrity Wedding Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Shoojit Sircar Doesn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ Of Opting For An OTT Release For 'Sardar Udham': ‘It's Not A Mistake’

Shoojit Sircar Doesn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ Of Opting For An OTT Release For 'Sardar Udham': ‘It's Not A Mistake’

Mumbai Police Calls Out Misogyny In 'Kabir Singh' And Other Bollywood Films

Ekta Kapoor Shot Five Films During The Pandemic!

Saif Ali Khan Reveals About Son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Entry Into Bollywood

‘Shiddat’ Movie Review: Word Out Romance Will Have Few Takers!

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

‘Dev Saab? Who’s That?’: Waheeda Rehman Recalls Fond Memories Of Working With ‘Decent Flirt’ Dev Anand

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios

Siddharth Roy Kapur Unanimously Re-Elected As President Of The Producers Guild Of India

Siddharth Roy Kapur Unanimously Re-Elected As President Of The Producers Guild Of India

Mahesh Bhupathi: Even Though Things Were Not Great Between Leander Paes and Me, There Was Still Success

Mahesh Bhupathi: Even Though Things Were Not Great Between Leander Paes and Me, There Was Still Success

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen', said PAGD spokesman M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement