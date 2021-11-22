Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur Interact With David Beckham; Ranveer Singh Left Star Struck

While several well-known celebrities expressed their delight in their photos, it was Ranveer Singh's comment on Mrunal's photo that drew attention.

Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur Interact With David Beckham; Ranveer Singh Left Star Struck | Instagram

2021-11-22T18:17:05+05:30
Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 6:17 pm

Actresses Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy recently met English footballer David Beckham in Doha, Qatar. They even shared photos of themselves with the Manchester United great, all grins and fangirling. Furthermore, celebrities such as Ranveer Singh commented on their photos, apparently awestruck by their encounter with the English footballer.

Roy posted a photo of herself and Beckham standing together, smiling broadly. The actress looked stunning in a black bodycon dress. Beckham can be seen in a black coat and white slacks. Roy clearly revealed her delight at meeting the icon himself.

 
 
 
Thakur, on the other hand, shared a couple of photos with Beckham. In her white blouse and trousers, she looked cute and casual, with a star-struck smile. She even referred to it as one of the best nights of her life.

She also shared a video to share their happiness on getting to meet David Beckham. The video shows her and Mouni laughing non-stop and went with the caption, “This is us after getting a picture with @davidbeckham.”

 
 
 
While several well-known celebrities expressed their delight in their photos, it was Ranveer Singh's comment on Mrunal's photo that drew attention. He used the phrase "SEX GOD" to describe Beckham.

Thakur was recently seen with Kartik Aaryan in the film 'Dhamaka.' Mouni Roy, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

