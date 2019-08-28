Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's Space Film Continues To Mint Good Numbers

The huge cast space film Mission Mangal hit the theatres about two weeks ago and is still holding pretty well at the box office. The film features Akshay Kumar, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari. Fans got very eager to watch the film after watching the interesting trailers. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a senior scientist in the film based on Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists who worked on the space mission named Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

According to Box Office India, Mission Mangal continued with steady collections of Rs 3.50 crore nett on the second Tuesday and took the second week's total upto Rs 42 crore nett plus in five days and the film's total record to Rs 167 crore nett. The second week should be around Rs 48.50 crore nett and it majorly depends on the Friday collections.

The way Mission Mangal is performing, it should beat the numbers of 2.0 (Hindi) soon. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is India’s first film to showcase a space mission which was successfully launched. Akshay Kumar has dedicated this film to celebrate the women of India.

(Source: pinkvilla.com)