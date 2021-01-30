Mirzapur Row: Allahabad HC Stays Arrest Of Web Series’ Producers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani

The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of producers of webseries ‘Mirzapur,' Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and asked them to cooperate with the police for investigation in the case lodged against them.



A bench headed by justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Subhash Chand was listening to a plea filed by the producers, challenging the FIR registered at the Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur. In the complaint, they have been accused of sullying the image of the eastern UP district and depicting it wrongly.



The court, after hearing arguments of the parties concerned, stayed their arrest and asked police to take no coercive action against them.

The complaint also accused them of committing offences under sections 295 A, 504, 505 and 34 of the IPC for allegedly outraging religious sentiment by their deliberate acts, insulting somebody to provoke breach of peace, committing public mischief and committing a criminal act with joint liability respectively.



The FIR also listed section 67 A of the Information Technology Act against them accusing them of publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.



The court after saying arrests of Sidhwani and Akhtar adjourned the hearing of their pleas to the first week of March.



The court also issued notices to the state government and the complainant on the duo’s plea for the annulment of the FIR against them.



The counsel for Sidhwani and Akhtar argued in the court that even if all the allegations in the FIR were accepted as true, no case was made out against the petitioners.



There is no allegation that this web series was created with an intention to hurt the religious and social sentiments of citizens.



Mirzapur is an action crime thriller web series being screened on OTT Amazon Prime Video.



The script of this web series was written by Karan Anshuman along with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna and it was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine