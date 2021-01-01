Master Film: Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Vijay's 'Master' Emoji, Says Best New Year Gift

As the makers of the film 'Master' announced its release date, moments later Twitter launched an emoji of actor Vijay's Master avatar.

Thalapathy Vijay took to Twitter today to announce the emoji of his new film 'Master' which will hit the floors in January. It will be released on January 13 in Tamil, while the dubbed Hindi audio version will be released a day later. In the Twitter post, he tagged TwitterIndia, along with hashtag #MasterFilm

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay received the best New Year gifts from Twitter India and the makers after the official release date was announced followed by the emoji of Vijay's new avatar which automatically appears right next to the hashtag MasterFilm. In the emoji, Vijay is standing in the middle of crowd and is putting finger on his lips, as if asking to be silence. The emoji is an exact replica of Vijay's new look and features Vijay in black goggles, adding to his Master swag.

Here are the precious reactions from his overwhelming fans:

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the official trailer was released on November 14. Malvika Mohannan is casted opposite Vijay. Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, Vijay met chief minister and requested him to increase occupancy in theatres to revive the theatre business.



Actor Vijay was last seen in Bigil in year 2019.

