Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Mark Ruffalo And Hugh Laurie Join Netflix's World War 2 Thriller ‘All The Light We Cannot See’

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie to play leads opposite actress Aria Mia Loberti in Netflix’s upcoming series.

The series also starrs actress Aria Mia Loberati. | Instagram

2022-01-12T13:49:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 1:49 pm

Hollywood actors Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie have joined the cast of an upcoming netflix thriller set amid World War II, ‘All the Light We Cannot See.’

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, 'All the Light We Cannot See' follows Marie-Laure as she crosses paths with Werner, a German soldier. The film is a four-part adaptation of writer  Anthony Doerr's award-winning novel of the same name. Actress  Aria Mia Loberti will play Laure, a blind adolescent with a dark secret, in the series. 

Daniel LeBlanc, Laure's father and the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris, will be played by Ruffalo. He's caring and is determined to give his daughter as much independence as possible while simultaneously protecting her from Nazi occupation.

Etienne LeBlanc, Daniel LeBlanc’s uncle, will be played by Laurie. Etienne LeBlanc is a strange, reclusive World War I hero who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and conducts clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French resistance. 

The series is written by Steven Knight, co-creator of 'Peaky Blinders,' and directed by Shawn Levy, who also helmed the film ‘Free Guy’. 

Executive producers on the series will be Levy, Dan Levine, and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment.

'All the Light We Cannot See,' was published in 2014 and won widespread critical acclaim, as well as a Pulitzer Prize and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in the same year. According to the Deadline, the book lasted more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, selling more than 5.7 million copies in print, e-book, and audio formats in North America, and another 9.5 million copies internationally.

 

On the work front Ryan Reynolds and Ruffalo will be seen in Netflix’s ‘The Adam Project’ which is also directed by Levy and set to release on March 11.

 

 

 

