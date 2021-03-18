Manish Malhotra’s Collection Is A Journey Of Classic Aesthetics To Dynamic New-Age Look

Celebrated Indian designer and couturier of international repute Manish Malhotra will be showcasing his latest collection through a partnership with NEXA for his upcoming collection scheduled to be showcased at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week on March 20.

The couture line promises to present a joyful celebration of moments where social connections and the natural cadence of human conversation take centre stage. It inspires a sense of reminiscence and reflects upon the transient nature of time.

Manish Malhotra’s range will be expansive with kalidars, lehengas, gowns, jackets, shararas, kurtas, palazzos, dupattas, and signature blouses that fit diverse palettes and occasions. The collection is hued in sorbet and blush shades of bright pink, lilac, grey-blue, beige-gold, powder blue, metallic gold-silver, black-white among many others.

It travels from deftly embroidered pieces to two-toned colour-blocked silhouettes that journey from staid classic aesthetics to a more dynamic new-age look of the contemporary times. The embroidery is unexpectedly sharp in geometric orders, giving it an entirely new dimension to the traditional craft of zardozi.

Manish Malhotra's collection.

Commenting on the collaboration and the upcoming collection, the master couturier said, “I wanted to bring together a new composition that is balanced in its heterogeneous elements much like the NEXA colours. Where everything exists. The collection is created on the ethos of tradition, but inspired by the present, the new world. A collection that sits firmly with the pandemic-induced preferences but also relatable to our aesthetics and our loyalists. We need to re-write the idea of design, which is not bound to a similar thread of uniformity. Each garment is a new and individual visual expression and explores a possibility of a free monologue, thus establishing a discerning connection with the wearer.”

The collection largely pushes the rigid boundaries of traditional wedding couture and flex with rather more fashion-forward and innovative materials, silhouettes, and patterns in oversized jackets, color-blocked lehengas, and sculptured gowns in pure two-tone silks, dupion silks, gold silks, organzas, crepes, and tissue fabrics.

It also features Manish Malhotra Jewellery that compliments the collection in its sartorial finesse. All the jewels are handcrafted in the excellence of pure gold, flat-cut diamonds, rubies, Russian and Zambian emeralds, and pearls.

