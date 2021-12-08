Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit Gives A Quick Recap Of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' In Her Unique Style

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit gives a quick look back at all that happened in actress Sushmita Sen starter action thriller show 'Aarya's first season.

Madhuri Dixit Gives A Quick Recap Of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' In Her Unique Style
Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sushmita Sen. | Instagram/@sushmitasen47

Trending

Madhuri Dixit Gives A Quick Recap Of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' In Her Unique Style
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T19:33:01+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 7:33 pm

The much-awaited action drama  'Aarya 2' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10. The show is directed by Ram Madhvani.

When the first season of the Bollywood star Sushmita Sen-led action drama was released, it received rave reviews, and the brilliant and rousing trailer for season 2 was recently released.

Madhuri Dixit, the incredibly talented actress, is now taking us through the highlights of Aarya's first season!  Dixit has enchanted millions of viewers with her flawless beauty and impeccable acting skills over the years. Her retelling of the first season provides all fans with a quick refresher on the thrills of the first season 

Sen took it to Instagram to share a snippet of Dixit retelling the action-drama show 'Aarya's first season. Sen was thrilled to share the same and was delighted to announce the show's second season's arrival on December 10. 

She praised Dixit and said that the queen recognises the queen. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The snippet showed an amazing and relatable parallel between the show and the game of chess. The video gained instant likes and comments from Sen and Dixit's fans and well-wishers. 

This recap gained major traction and invited a pool of prospective audience who might have missed out on the first season. 

Soon after Sen shared the video of 'Aarya Season 2', she held an Instagram live session with her fans which was much in demand. She gave a big shout out to the entire cast and crew during the same. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Madhuri Dixit Sushmita Sen Mumbai India Entertainment Crime Hotstar Disney Bollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi: I sat At Home For More Than A Year After The Success Of 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'

Vivek Oberoi: I sat At Home For More Than A Year After The Success Of 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms

Happy Birthday Dharmendra! A Look At His Best Films Beyond 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'

Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend Tania Shroff Shares Romantic Photo; Father Suniel Shetty Reacts

Hema Malini Says Husband Dharmendra Used To Write Urdu Shayaris For Her

Ankita Lokhande Admitted To Hospital; Advised Bed Rest Ahead Of Wedding With Vicky Jain

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman Khan And His Parents Unlikely To Attend The Ceremony

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tom Holland Reveals What He Enjoyed In Previous 'Spider-Man' Films- Details Here

Tom Holland Reveals What He Enjoyed In Previous 'Spider-Man' Films- Details Here

Aishwarya Rai Couldn't Understand Abhishek Bachchan Due To His 'Thick Accent' When They First Met

Aishwarya Rai Couldn't Understand Abhishek Bachchan Due To His 'Thick Accent' When They First Met

Did You Know? 'Gadar' Was Filmed At Amritsar Railway Station With A Real Crowd

Did You Know? 'Gadar' Was Filmed At Amritsar Railway Station With A Real Crowd

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement