Madhuri Dixit Gives A Quick Recap Of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' In Her Unique Style

The much-awaited action drama 'Aarya 2' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10. The show is directed by Ram Madhvani.

When the first season of the Bollywood star Sushmita Sen-led action drama was released, it received rave reviews, and the brilliant and rousing trailer for season 2 was recently released.

Madhuri Dixit, the incredibly talented actress, is now taking us through the highlights of Aarya's first season! Dixit has enchanted millions of viewers with her flawless beauty and impeccable acting skills over the years. Her retelling of the first season provides all fans with a quick refresher on the thrills of the first season

Sen took it to Instagram to share a snippet of Dixit retelling the action-drama show 'Aarya's first season. Sen was thrilled to share the same and was delighted to announce the show's second season's arrival on December 10.

She praised Dixit and said that the queen recognises the queen.

The snippet showed an amazing and relatable parallel between the show and the game of chess. The video gained instant likes and comments from Sen and Dixit's fans and well-wishers.

This recap gained major traction and invited a pool of prospective audience who might have missed out on the first season.

Soon after Sen shared the video of 'Aarya Season 2', she held an Instagram live session with her fans which was much in demand. She gave a big shout out to the entire cast and crew during the same.