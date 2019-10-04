Maanvi Gagroo To Play A Quirky Bride In ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’

Maanvi will be seen playing a quirky bride, it is something she has never done before. After taking over the web world, she is now all set to win hearts with her sassy and spunky avatar. Recently the producers launched a new animated promo to introduce all the characters of the film. Maanvi's caricature was of a quirky bride with goggles on-called Goggle Tripathi.

Says Maanvi Gagroo, "Extremely excited to be a part of such an incredible team, from the Aanand to Ayushmann to every actor in this film makes a dream team for me. Looking forward to a fun-filled experience.”

The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Tseries, A Colour Yellow production, Shubh Managal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on March 13, 2020.