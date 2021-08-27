Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Slammed On Twitter For Calling Akbar, Babur And Other Mughal Emperors ‘Dacoits’

Manoj Muntashir, who has penned the lyrics of some popular songs over the years, has become the centre of controversy on Twitter, after he shared a video, where he compared Babur, Akbar and the Mughal emperors to dacoits. While a section of social media praised Muntashir for his comments, another section including prominent Bollywood celebrities such as Richa Chadha and Neeraj Ghaywan slammed the 45-year-old for “seeding hatred” through the video.

Bigotry laced with casteism! https://t.co/7ok09YCql4 — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 26, 2021

Why seed hatred, Manojbhai?



No country has a perfectly rosy history.

Par writers ko aag lagaane ka nahin, aag bujhane ka kaam karna chahiye.



Please don't mind, but I'm a bit disappointed that you are doing this kind of work. https://t.co/NjdJJWrsNM — Mayur Puri / à¤®à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@mayurpuri) August 25, 2021

In the one-minute-long video titled ‘Who Are Your Ancestors?’, posted on the microblogging platform on August 24, Muntashir is declaring that the country had been brainwashed and roads were named after “glorified dacoits” like Akbar, Humayun and Jehangir.

à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ª à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤µà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¶à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ ?

Choose Your Legacy And Your Heros!

Relwasing today at 5 PM on YouTube/Manoj Muntashir pic.twitter.com/Xi9Mq1GGSf — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) August 24, 2021

Some people, including filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also spoke in his support.

Oh, boy… @manojmuntashir Manoj Muntashir has always been expressing his perspective fearlessly in his poetry and public discourse. If you are ignorant doesn’t mean he has changed suddenly.

Stupid liberals, please sit down. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 26, 2021

As the outrage spread, 'Mughals' started trending on Twitter with more than 20,000 tweets on the topic.

Husain Haidry, another lyricist writer, claimed this wasn't the first time Muntashir was "spreading hate or lies” and it won’t be the last. Mask has been off since well over a year. This is not an out-of-the-blue video. Anyway, spewing anti-Muslim venom, instead of being punished, has now been incentivised by the government and the society...," the 'Mukkabaaz' lyricist wrote.

Muntashir later took to social media to thank all those who supported him for sharing the video.

(With Inputs From PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine