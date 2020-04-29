April 29, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  ‘Left Us Too Soon’: India Mourns Irrfan Khan’s Death

‘Left Us Too Soon’: India Mourns Irrfan Khan’s Death

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, died on Wednesday. He was 53.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
‘Left Us Too Soon’: India Mourns Irrfan Khan’s Death
Irrfan Khan in the movie 'The Lunchbox'
PTI File Photo
‘Left Us Too Soon’: India Mourns Irrfan Khan’s Death
outlookindia.com
2020-04-29T14:33:47+0530

People across the country paid tributes to actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday.

Khan was admitted to ICU at the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening following colon infection. He was 53. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and since then, the actor had been in and out of the country for his treatment.

Following the death of the renowned actor, PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. He said, "Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums."

As Bollywood celebrities mourned his untimely death, superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news... An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas."

Veteran star Kamal Haasan described Khan as "one of the finest actors." At 54, it was "too soon to leave" for him, Haasan said in a tweet.

Actor Taapsee Pannu said, "I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time and again."

 Paresh Rawal proclaimed there would not be another like Irrfan.

Khan was also an actor of international fame. Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World in which Khan acted, expressed his sadness at the actor's demise and said he was "a thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him."

Condoling his death, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejiwal said Khan was "one of the most exceptional actors of our time". 

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & TV stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The news of his death was first confirmed by his "Piku" director Shoojit Sircar who sent his condolences to the family and doffed his hat to the actor’s fighting spirit.

"My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," the director said on Twitter.

 

Next Story >>

Irrfan Khan, An Actor Par Excellence, Passes Away At 53

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Irrfan Khan Bollywood Obituaries Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos