Irrfan Khan, An Actor Par Excellence, Passes Away At 53

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to ICU at the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening following colon infection, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 53. The "Maqbool" actor is survived by his wife and two sons.

Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and since then, the actor had been in and out of the country for his treatment.

"I trust, I have surrendered," Khan had written in 2018 opening up about his fight against cancer.

The family, in a statement, said that it's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.

"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Khan had given some memorable performances, including the ones in "Saat Khoon Maaf", "Maqbool", "The Lunchbox".

Shoojit Sircar, Khan's friend, tweeted saying the actor "fought and fought and fought".

"My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," Sircar wrote.

The actor's last film, Angrezi Medium, released in March, just a day before the nationwide lockdown came into force. Tragically, the fans didn't get a chance to watch his film in the theatres since malls and cinema halls were hust to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

His mother Saeeda Begum died in Jaipur last Saturday. She was 95 and succumbed to age-related illnesses.

