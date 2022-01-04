Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Lakshay Khurana On Success: Have Always Been Patient With Myself

The television actor has new set of rules for himself for the new year and wants to challenge himself even more to climb up the ladder of success.

Actor Lakshay Khurana talks about his goals in 2022.

2022-01-04T23:20:11+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:20 pm

Actor Lakshay Khurana, who rose to fame after playing an antagonist in TV show ‘Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel’, has started the year 2022 with much gusto and positivity. Over the years, after becoming a known name in the television industry, he has learnt a few things which he swears by even now.

Sharing his mantra on achieving success, the actor tells us, "I feel success is not something that arrives in a second. I have always been patient with myself. I always remember that no one is perfect, and I must reach for progress, not perfection. This is our life and our journey, not others and we need to live it with our principals. I don't get bothered about how others will look at me."

Khurana made his acting debut after featuring in the show, 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi' back in 2019. The actor, who is spiritual in nature, has a set of goals for this year.

"I'm looking forward to challenge myself to build my grit. I believe that doing hard things builds our resilience and capacity to accomplish even harder things. This year I believe to climb the difficulty ladder and achieve goals through self-disclipline by purposefully choosing to do the hard things. I'm looking forward to be more active and explore myself as an actor. I wish to portray more challenging and promising roles ahead this year. I also want to make my debut to digital platforms," he says.

Khurana, who was last seen as protagonist in the show,'Humkadam', says that apart from professional goals, he also has some personal resolutions.

"I'm not trying to sound like a hardcore fitness freak but yes I enjoy staying fit. I don't enjoy spending twenty four hours in gym but yes I make sure to be healthy with my diet plans. I feel from eating better to working out, the new year always feels like a fresh chance to make our health a priority. Physical and mental health are both important though, so I'm making sure to be healthfully approaching my resolutions and making it for the right reasons."

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
