Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Kriti Sanon Is On A Signing Spree For Brands

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is in talks with two more brands which will mean that she would have signed 17 endorsement deals in 2021 alone.

2021-09-25T11:37:14+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 11:37 am

Riding high on the success of her last release, ‘Mimi’, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is smiling all the way to the bank! According to sources close to the 31—year-old actress, Kriti Sanon has signed endorsement deals with several brands, including FOSSIL, Whirlpool and Boult audio.

 “Kriti is quite a hit in the brand world with a list of impressive brand associations. Her brand endorsements have always been varied, be it a popular jewellery brand, online shopping portal, premium watch and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) among others that ride on the perception of her youth appeal, hard work and steady growth – things that Kriti has always stood for,” a source close to the actress tells us. 

The actress is in talks with two more brands which will mean that Kriti Sanon would have signed 17 endorsement deals in 2021 alone.

“Not just filmmakers and producers waiting to sign her on the dotted line for their projects, the versatile and bankable actress enjoys massive popularity amongst the youth and has huge followers on the social media that makes her a brand’s delight. She easily fits in for any brand looking for a national as well as international appeal and that adds to her advantage,” the source adds.

With a slew of films lined up ahead in future including, 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey, 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath', and 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' along with other unannounced projects, Sanon is fast becoming one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

She herself feels this has been the “best phase” in her career so far. “It’s overwhelming to receive all the love and adulation from the audience, fraternity and my fans. I guess every actor always waits for validation like this and I can say that I am in the best phase in my career so far,” she tells us.

Kriti Sanon
