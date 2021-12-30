Kriti Kharbanda Pens A Heartfelt Note For Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat On His 38th Birthday

On Wednesday, December 29th, actor Pulkit Samrat celebrated his 38th birthday. The actor is known for his performances in comedies such as 'Fukrey' and its sequel, 'Fukrey Returns.'

His girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda, made his day more memorable by writing a meaningful tribute for him on social media. She uploaded two photos on her Instagram account with the captions "Heya handsome! I’m grateful for you. I really am. Today and every day. I wish you nothing but the best in everything you do. To love, peace of mind, prosperity, and happiness! I love you, babe. Happy birthday @pulkitsamrat" and added a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

The first is a black-and-white shot of Samrat, who appears to be dashing as he stares into the camera. The duo can be seen making goofy facial expressions in the second cute photo.

The 'Karwaan' actress also shared a photo of Samrat with a sweet comment on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "This is my favorite picture of this handsome boy. May u keep smiling, shining bright. Not a care in the world. Just happiness and love. I don't think I've never met a human as giving and caring. May u receive all that u give in abundance. I love you, babe. Happiest birthday @pulkitsamrat" along with a red heart emoji.

Kharbanda and Samrat, who co-starred in 'Veerey Ki Wedding,' 'Pagalpanti,' and 'Taish,' have been dating for quite some time. The pair also spent the lockdown together and have been sharing loved-up pictures on their social media handles.