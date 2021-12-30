Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kriti Kharbanda Pens A Heartfelt Note For Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat On His 38th Birthday

"May u keep smiling, shining bright. Not a care in the world. Just happiness and love. I don't think I've never met a human as giving and caring. May u receive all that u give in abundance," penned actress Kriti Kharbanda.

Kriti Kharbanda Pens A Heartfelt Note For Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat On His 38th Birthday
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. | Instagram/ @pulkitsamrat

Trending

Kriti Kharbanda Pens A Heartfelt Note For Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat On His 38th Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T13:02:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 1:02 pm

On Wednesday, December 29th, actor Pulkit Samrat celebrated his 38th birthday. The actor is known for his performances in comedies such as 'Fukrey' and its sequel, 'Fukrey Returns.'

His girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda, made his day more memorable by writing a meaningful tribute for him on social media. She uploaded two photos on her Instagram account with the captions "Heya handsome! I’m grateful for you. I really am. Today and every day. I wish you nothing but the best in everything you do. To love, peace of mind, prosperity, and happiness! I love you, babe. Happy birthday @pulkitsamrat" and added a heart emoji.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

The first is a black-and-white shot of Samrat, who appears to be dashing as he stares into the camera. The duo can be seen making goofy facial expressions in the second cute photo.

The 'Karwaan' actress also shared a photo of Samrat with a sweet comment on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "This is my favorite picture of this handsome boy. May u keep smiling, shining bright. Not a care in the world. Just happiness and love. I don't think I've never met a human as giving and caring. May u receive all that u give in abundance. I love you, babe. Happiest birthday @pulkitsamrat" along with a red heart emoji. A screenshot of Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram story

Kharbanda and Samrat, who co-starred in 'Veerey Ki Wedding,' 'Pagalpanti,' and 'Taish,' have been dating for quite some time. The pair also spent the lockdown together and have been sharing loved-up pictures on their social media handles.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda Mumbai Actor/Actress Birthday Social Media Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Naseeruddin Shah Slammed For Referring To Mughals As 'Refugees'

Naseeruddin Shah Slammed For Referring To Mughals As 'Refugees'

'Liger' Makers Release BTS Pics From The Set, Fans To Get First Glimpse Of The Film Tomorrow

Theatre Chain PVR Cinemas Hikes Movie Ticket Prices In Telangana

Burj Khalifa Lights Up On BTS' Member V's 26th Birthday; ARMY Sings 'Inner Child'

Varun Thakur: There Were Fewer Female Comedians, But I Feel There Has Been A Great Resurgence

Adivi Sesh On Meeting Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents: We Were In Presence Of People With Immense Strength

Sharvari: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Was Really Beautiful And Pure

Roop Durgapal Keen On Getting In Front Of The Camera Again

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Gulfam Khan Is Positive That Year 2022 Will Bring Something Magical With It

Gulfam Khan Is Positive That Year 2022 Will Bring Something Magical With It

S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Release On Theatres On Scheduled Date Despite Covid Scare

S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Release On Theatres On Scheduled Date Despite Covid Scare

Salman Khan's Birthday Gifts: Flat Worth Rs 12 Crore, Diamond Bracelet, Rolex Watch

Salman Khan's Birthday Gifts: Flat Worth Rs 12 Crore, Diamond Bracelet, Rolex Watch

Year-Ender 2021: Indian Actors Who Made Us Proud In Hollywood

Year-Ender 2021: Indian Actors Who Made Us Proud In Hollywood

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Naseer Ganai / On Wednesday evening the police said six militants of proscribed Jaish Mohammad outfit were killed in two separate encounters in South Kashmir. The police said four of the killed militants have been identified.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

Jayanta Oinam / India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Outlook Web Desk / Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.

Advertisement