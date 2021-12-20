Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

"There’s so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films," said Keanu Reeves while praising the superhero movies, the cast, and the crew behind them.

Keanu Reeves. | Instagram

2021-12-20T23:00:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 11:00 pm

Actor Keanu Reeves has been linked to a number of important franchises throughout his career, including 'The Matrix' and the 'John Wick' franchises, but fans have been curious as to whether the actor would ever play a superhero in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, and it appears that 'The Matrix Resurrections' actor has just answered all of their questions.

According to a report by Pink Villa, in an interview, Reeves opened up on his views of entering one of the most prevalent franchises of the world right now, the MCU. Discussing the same, the actor said, "Oh my gosh, I don’t know! I actually don’t have an answer." Reeves also admitted that "it would be fun to be a part of" MCU but he doesn't know if he'd fit into the concept as an actor.

"There’s so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films," said Reeves while praising the superhero movies, the cast, and the crew behind them.

On the work front, Keanu Reeves is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie 'The Matrix Resurrections' which is scheduled to release on December 22.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' to promote his upcoming film, the 57-year-old actor revealed that he and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss had to jump off a 46-storey building at least 19 times to make a specific sequence from the film look real.

Reeves will appear as Neo in the new 'Matrix' installment alongside Carrie Anne Moss' Trinity. Other actors who have joined the franchise with 'Matrix 4' include Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, and Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith, among others.

