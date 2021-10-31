Katrina Kaif Punishes Salman Khan On ‘Bigg Boss 15’; Rohit Shetty Confirms ‘Dabangg’ Joining Cop Universe

Diwali has come in early for the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as there was a triple dose of entertainment this weekend. The host Salman Khan is in no mood to make it easy on the contestants. On the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' this week, the contestants faced his wrath during the ‘Sikhayat Ka Silsila’. It was followed by Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif coming on-screen for an enjoyable session with filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

‘Bigg Boss’ welcomed Bollywood's ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood's glamourous diva Katrina Kaif who visited it to promote their upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi.' Salman Khan leaves no stone unturned to ensure they have a blast. Katrina Kaif dials up the fun when she complains that Salman Khan never follows the choreographed dance steps for him. Salman Khan confesses, "Kabool hai yeh jurm mujhe (I accept this crime)!" He was even willing to be punished. Katrina Kaif told him to praise her for 30 seconds, looking straight into her eyes. Rohit Shetty reminded her not to get distracted as she is playing a cop. They continue to have unforgettable moments of fun and laughter.

“Ye shot ke beech me workout karte hain aur humein wait karna padta hai (He works out in between the shot),” complained Katrina Kaif again. Salman Khan, on the other hand, disputed this, claiming that it is a thing of the past and that he no longer practices it.

Katrina Kaif refused to cooperate, claiming that she had been through this and that Salman Khan should bear the brunt of the penalty. As part of the punishment, she asked the actor to do three to five 'one hand push-ups' on stage. The host was taken aback by this and stated that it would be tough because he had not done this exercise in a long time.

Salman Khan, who appeared cautious at first, shocked everyone by delivering the punishment like a pro. Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty were amazed by the host's performance of more than five one-handed push-ups.

Later, Rohit Shetty shared a complaint with Salman Khan. He invited the actor to collaborate on a film that would combine his popular character 'Chulbul Pandey' from ‘Dabangg’ with his cop universe which already has films like 'Singham’,'Singham Returns’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Salman Khan decided to collaborate with the filmmaker and make the picture as soon as possible. He said, “Ek baar joh maine commitment kar di main apne aap ki bhi nahi suntan (Once I make a commitment even I cannot break it).”

Talking of the contestants, they are asked who they hate and who they think is a nikamma (useless). Karan Kundrra gave the hatred tag to Nishant Bhat, saying, "8 saal ki dosti hai hamari, aur agar tujhe aaj tak samajh nahi aaya ki main kaun hoon, toh pehle dosti sahi, ab nafrat hi sahi (We have a friendship of over 8 years and if still you couldn’t understand who I am, then it’s better to have hatred than friendship between us)!"

Nishant Bhat returns him the favour, citing that he is nothing but a loyal friend to Karan Kundrra. The latter then gives the nikamma (useless) tag to Pratik Sehajpal, explaining, "Agar main sabke saamne bol sakta hoon ki tu mera bhai hai, toh phir sabke saamne jab tu galat hoga toh tujhe rokne ki himmat bhi rakhta hoon (If I can say that you’re my brother, then I also can say that you did something wrong)!"

Pratik Sehajpal expresses his dismay that his heart is broken, and he has worked very hard to improve himself.

As Salman Khan gives them a recap of their behaviour this week, Tejasswi Prakash asks, "Sir, can I say something?" Salman outright denies, "No, you cannot!" He then talks about how Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty behaved like two queens of the house and that most men keep following their commands. Shamita Shetty protested saying, “Toh main kya karu if I’m born like this? Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha main kya karu (What do I do, if I am born like this? I can’t understand) ! Let me tell you, I do the most amount of work in this house!" Salman Khan sets her straight by saying that he has no interest to speak to her. He says that he wouldn't even show up if he could do what he wants because of everyone's behaviour.

With a few days left for Diwali, firecrackers have started going off already in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house.