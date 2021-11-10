Kartik Aaryan Raises Anticipation And Excitement For 'Dhamaka,' With A New Promo

Actor Kartik Aaryan's form as a journalist for his upcoming film has been winning him endless attention and praise as the actor is all set for his upcoming film 'Dhamaka.'

Aaryan will be seen playing the role of a journalist Arjun Pathak in the action thriller, which will premiere on a leading OTT platform. In his video message, the actor talked about success and the sacrifices one to has to make in order to achieve fame.

Kartik shared the short promo to his social media writing, "Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap!! #Dhamaka

Aaryan's comment section was flooded with messages from fans anticipating what happens in the film.

The film co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash will premiere digitally on November 19, 2021. Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who helmed 'Neerja' and 'Aarya', has directed 'Dhamaka'. The trailer has received an amazing response from the audience upon its release on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Aaryan, who so far had a lover-boy image seems to be getting into a new image for his fans through this fim.

His other films in the lineup include, 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' Sajid Nadiadwala's next, 'Freddy' and 'Shehzada.'