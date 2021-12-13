Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Karthik Kumar Gets Married To Budding Actress Amrutha Srinivasan

Karthik Kumar was previously married to singer Suchitra for a long time. The couple separated a couple of years back and they got divorced.

Karthik Kumar Gets Married To Budding Actress Amrutha Srinivasan
The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony. | Instagram/@amruthasrini

Karthik Kumar Gets Married To Budding Actress Amrutha Srinivasan
2021-12-13T15:50:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 3:50 pm

In a private ceremony in Chennai, with only close friends and family attending, actor Karthik Kumar from 'Kanda Naal Mudhal' and 'Yaaradi Nee Mohini' fame and young actress Amrutha Srinivasan got married.

Karthik Kumar, also a well-known stand-up comedian, was previously married to singer Suchitra for a long time. The couple separated a couple of years back and they got divorced.

Amrutha Srinivasan has been in films like 'Meyaadha Maan' and 'Dev,' and it is rumoured that she would play the protagonist in a new film directed by Karthik Kumar. According to sources, they fell in love while filming the yet-to-be-titled film, which stars actors K. Bhagyaraj and Urvashi. After a few months of dating, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Several celebrities have wished the newlyweds on social media, including Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli.

Karthik Kumar Chennai Celebrity Wedding Actor/Actress
