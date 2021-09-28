Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Got Rejected As ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’ Host Because Of Being Fat

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has opened up about how he lost out hosting the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’ because of his weight.

Kapil Sharma Got Rejected As ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’ Host Because Of Being Fat
Kapil Sharma | Instagram

Trending

Kapil Sharma Got Rejected As ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’ Host Because Of Being Fat
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T20:07:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 8:07 pm

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, a comedy show hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, has aired over 500 episodes. Since its debut on Colors under the title ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’, the show has been a fan favourite. Recently, the comic told the story of how his program came to be. He also talked about how he survived a terrible period in his life when he had to shut down the program that made him famous. When asked about the period when he was fired and his show was cancelled, Sharma stated he learned a lot from that experience.

“I decided to respond to naysayers through my show. I understood it was my show which got me the love of the audience and recognition. Till when will you keep fighting with people on Twitter? (laughs). But it was that time that taught me a lot,” he told RJ Nishant during an interview.

He also revealed how his show began initially. Sharma said he was called to the Colors office to host the celebrity dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’. “I was called to the Colors office. They asked me if I will host ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’. I asked them what will I have to do. They said you and Maniesh Paul will host it. I said fine and they asked me to meet BBC, the production house,” said Sharma.

He added, “I went there and there, after looking at me, she said, ‘Aap bahut mote hain. Aap thoda wazan kam karo (You are very fat. Lose some weight).’ I told Colors, ‘What is all this?’ Then the channel called her and told her, ‘the guy is good, let’s get him on board as host, will see about the weight later.’ So, I asked them, ‘Why don’t you make a comedy show?”

“I enjoyed doing standup, sketch comedy, costume comedy. So I planned to bring together all the elements I am good at, put them in one show. I made the pitch, they asked me how long it would be. I gave them the lowdown. After standup, gags, celebrity interviews and all, five minutes’ time still remained. But when the show was shot, it went up to 120 minutes. They wanted only 70 minutes of content. It became difficult for them to edit it.”

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Sharma shared that they had planned only 25 episodes but because of the love the show received from the audiences, it went up to 500 episodes. Even to date, it is still on the air.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kapil Sharma Mumbai Comedy Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actor/Actress TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

The ‘Break Point’ Of Mahesh Bhupati And Leander Paes

The ‘Break Point’ Of Mahesh Bhupati And Leander Paes

Sidhartha Mallya Responds To Having Been Rejected From Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Quantico’

Ayushmann Khurrana-Themed Baby Shower Goes Viral Online; Actor Calls It “Cute”

Abhay Deol Makes His Relationship With Shilo Shiv Suleman Insta Official?

Ranbir Kapoor Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish On His 39th Birthday From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Rhea Chakraborty To Join 'Bigg Boss 15'?

R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial

‘I Chose Me’; Anusha Dandekar On Her Break-Up With Karan Kundra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Would ‘Love To Work With’ Samantha Prabhu

Shahid Kapoor Would ‘Love To Work With’ Samantha Prabhu

Bond Producer Says New James Bond Won’t Be Revealed Before 2022

Bond Producer Says New James Bond Won’t Be Revealed Before 2022

Javed Akhtar Issued Show-Cause Notice By Thane Court After RSS-Taliban Remarks

Javed Akhtar Issued Show-Cause Notice By Thane Court After RSS-Taliban Remarks

Watch: The Weeknd’s Emotional Speech After Receiving The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Goes Viral!

Watch: The Weeknd’s Emotional Speech After Receiving The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Goes Viral!

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Harish Manav / Two Punjab Congress office-bearers also resigned from their posts following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President on Tuesday.

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Naseer Ganai / The union minister visited the Zojila tunnel, which will be the longest tunnel in Asia, and reviewed the progress of work.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Outlook Web Desk / Former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar was previously with the CPI(M) while Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is an independent MLA from Gujarat and the convener of RDAM.

Advertisement