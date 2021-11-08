Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Kanika Dhillon And Himanshu Sharma Become Proud Parents Of Baby Veer Dhillon Sharma

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have welcomed home a bonny baby boy. The two kept the pregnancy news a secret amidst the pandemic time.

Kanika Dhillon And Himanshu Sharma | instagram.com/kanika.d

2021-11-08T11:01:03+05:30
Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 11:03 am

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are two of the film industry's most famous writers. Dhillon is known for writing films such as ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Guilty’, and others, Sharma is known for writing films such as the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise, ‘Ranjhanaa’, ‘Zero’ and many others. The two have always tried to keep their personal life private. They even managed to keep the news of the pregnancy a secret from the whole world amidst the pandemic times. Now, the two have welcomed a bonny baby boy, Veer Dhillon Sharma, to their lives.

Dhillon took to social media to post two gorgeous photos of Veer Dhillon Sharma with his parents. Have a look:

 
 
 
The first photo showed Sharma holding the infant on his shoulders, while the second showed the new mommy cradling Veer in her arms. She had, however, carefully hidden the baby's face.

In another post, Dhillon, who kept her pregnancy journey private, released some photos from her prenatal days and conveyed her appreciation to everyone who supported her.

 
 
 
Talking to ETimes about keeping the news a secret, Dhillon said, “Himanshu and I were absolutely ecstatic about the baby coming, and as nervous but super excited parents we were very cautious and superstitious- it was COVID times, after all. It was such a scary period for everyone. So apart from our family and close friends, we did not share our little miracle baby news.”

Dhillon went on to also say that Sharma was in the labour room. She also mentioned that Sharma wanted to name his first son Veer and she loved the name immediately, and that’s how they came up with the name for their son.

She also revealed how Sharma was ‘overexcited’. She said, “I had to threaten Himanshu to stop ordering as after a point; we were running out of space and he was ordering the same things twice over! My overexcited husband also ordered a bike before our Veer was born and I had to make him cancel that!”

For the unversed, Dhillon and Sharma got married earlier this year, and the couple has become parents for the first time. Dhillon is also scripting the upcoming film starring actor Shah Rukh Khan to be directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Kanika Dhillon Himanshu Sharma
