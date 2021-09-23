It’s Official: Rajkumar Hirani And Shah Rukh Khan To Come Together For Kanika Dhillon’s Untitled Script

So it is out there! Writer Kanika Dhillon confirms with her tweet that the script has been locked for the highly anticipated next project of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. There had been reports of the two coming together since long and finally it seems the two superstars are here joining hands for the next script of Dhillon.

Piquing the audience's interest even more, Dhillon took to Twitter to break the news. While sharing her excitement on social media, Kanika wrote, "Yes! Super excited for my next film! Cos am working with all the people I love n adore! This one is super special! @RajkumarHirani @iamsrk #abhijaatjoshi! (sic).”

Powerhouses of the industry filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, writer Abhijaat Joshi, and Dhillon have come together to write the script for the same. Hirani and Joshi together have penned memorable blockbusters like ‘Munnabhai Series’, ‘3 idiots’, ‘PK’, and ‘Sanju’.

This collaboration promises to be one of a kind and spell pure magic!