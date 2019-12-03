Poshan
﻿
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika To Release In Japan Soon

Kangana Ranaut's historical drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will be releasing in Japan on January 3, 2020.

IANS 03 December 2019
2019-12-03T13:49:23+0530

Directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Zee Studios International will release the film in Japan.

On releasing the film in Japan, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: "This epic tale of Rani Laxmibai rightly showcases her valour, strengths and sacrifices! Striking chords with the audiences across the globe, 'Manikarnika' is all set for its release in Japan.

Thus, becoming Zee Studio International's second outing in the territory after 'Kesari' this year.

"Taking the film far and wide to unconventional territories, we intend to showcase the rich culture of India along with the story of a true hero who courageously fought for her country." The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Ankita Lokhande.

