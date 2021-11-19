Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, And Other Bollywood Celebrities Respond To PM Modi's Decision To Repeal Three Farm Laws

Here are some of the reactions posted by celebs on their social media accounts:

Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, And Other Bollywood Celebrities Respond To PM Modi's Decision To Repeal Three Farm Laws
Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, and others respond to PM Modi's decision to revoke three farm laws | Instagram

Trending

Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, And Other Bollywood Celebrities Respond To PM Modi's Decision To Repeal Three Farm Laws
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T11:24:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 11:24 am

Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and others took to their social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday (November 19) that the government has chosen to repeal the three farm laws.

Here are some of the reactions posted by celebs on their social media accounts: 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Taapsee Pannu Sonu Sood Mumbai Bollywood Farm Laws Farmers protest Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Takes A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut For Her 'Bheekh' Remark

Javed Akhtar Takes A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut For Her 'Bheekh' Remark

Anger Diaries: Oodles Of Ketchup In Daily Conversation

Not Just Vir Das, Here Are 5 Stand-Up Comedians Who Got Into Trouble With The Law

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Is A Tribute To Intelligence Agents Who’re Our Unsung Heroes

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Breakup: A Timeline Of Their Romance

From 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Marakkar' To 'Kurup' , Period Stories Get Movie Buffs Excited

ZEE5 Drops Trailer Of Thriller Series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'

Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film With Director Luv Ranjan To Release On Republic Day 2023

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against New Farm Laws

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Dulquer Salman's 'Kurup' Writer Jithin K Jose Says Film Not Glorifying a Murderer

Dulquer Salman's 'Kurup' Writer Jithin K Jose Says Film Not Glorifying a Murderer

Preity Zinta Becomes Mother of Twins Gia and Jai

Preity Zinta Becomes Mother of Twins Gia and Jai

Saif Ali Khan Claims He Had Lost 70 per cent Of His Earnings In a Housing Fraud

Saif Ali Khan Claims He Had Lost 70 per cent Of His Earnings In a Housing Fraud

How Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Release Kickstarted A VFX Revolution In India

How Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Release Kickstarted A VFX Revolution In India

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Vikas Pathak / The announcement comes on a day that is a very important one for the Sikhs. The Prime Minister in his address to the nation however defended the farm laws.

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Vikas Pathak / The former Delhi Police employee has also emerged as the go-to man for the authorities to reach out to the agitating farmers.

Paine Quits As Australia Test Captain Amid Sexting Scandal

Paine Quits As Australia Test Captain Amid Sexting Scandal

Priya Nagi / Tim Paine had sent an image of himself along with a string of lewd messages to a co-worker in 2017, according to Cricket Australia.

Farm Laws Withdrawal: The Protests In Pictures

Farm Laws Withdrawal: The Protests In Pictures

Outlook Photo Team / PM Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Advertisement