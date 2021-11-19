Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, And Other Bollywood Celebrities Respond To PM Modi's Decision To Repeal Three Farm Laws

Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and others took to their social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday (November 19) that the government has chosen to repeal the three farm laws.

Here are some of the reactions posted by celebs on their social media accounts:

Also….. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ https://t.co/UgujPdw2Zw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 19, 2021

This is a wonderful news!

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021