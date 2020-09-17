September 17, 2020
Corona
Kangana Ranaut Calls Urmila Matondkar A ‘Soft Porn Star’

Many Bollywood personalities have come to Urmila Matondkar’s defence, Kangana Ranaut claims she said nothing derogatory.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2020
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who has been in the news for her comments on the presence of an alleged “drug mafia” in Bollywood and her statement equating Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, has courted fresh controversy again. This time, Ranaut’s recent comment on fellow actress Urmila Matondkar has received criticism from numerous celebrities on social media.

In a television interview, Kanga Ranaut called Urmila Matondkar a “soft porn star.” Claiming that it wouldn’t be very difficult for her to get a ticket to contest in politics if she so wished, Ranaut said, “Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”

Both Ranaut and Matondkar have been engaged in a war of words. Reacting to Ranaut’s earlier comments about the existence of a “drug mafia” in Bollywood, Matondkar had said that “the entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state.”

Film director and producer Anubahv Sinha posted an appreciation tweet for Urmila Matondkar. “Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar,” Sinha tweeted.

Actress Swara Bhasker also came to Matondkar’s defence. “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u,” Bhasker had tweeted.

While Matondkar has expressed her gratitude to all those who came out in support of her, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter this morning to defend her “soft porn” comment.
“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,” Ranaut had tweeted.

Even though Matondkar has not directly responded to Ranaut’s comments, she shared a quote by Shivaji Maharaj on Twitter.

×